Dragon Ball: 30 years ago, the special about Bardock, Goku’s father, aired

On October 17, 1990, the television special was broadcast in Japan Dragon Ball Z – The origins of the myth, an episode that deepened the story of Bardock and the massacre of the Saiyan race carried out by Freeza and his army.

Since the debut of Dragon Ball Z – The origins of the myth have now passed thirty years, but despite this, this special remains one of the most popular with fans today. In this episode we see the birth of Kakarotto, sent to planet Earth due to its low fighting potential. Meanwhile, his father Baddack and his team celebrate the conquest of the planet Kanassa, but suddenly a survivor gives the Saiyan a chance to see the future.

Thanks to this event, Bardock realizes that the planet Vegeta will soon be destroyed and that the Saiyan race will be brought to extinction. However, Goku’s father is still in disbelief. Only after seeing the death of a friend of his and after being attacked to death by Dodoria, does he understand the reality: Freeza, frightened by the growing power of the Saiyans, has ordered the attack of the planet Vegeta.

Exhausted, Baddack tries to convince the other Saiyans of the impending attack, but to no avail. Now desperate, decides to face Freeza alone, but the tyrant is an opponent out of reach and with a single blow he wipes out Baddack, the planet Vegeta and all the Saiyans present. However, Bardock's end is happy: during his last moments he has one last vision of the future, Kakarotto will avenge the Saiyan race. Dragon Ball Z – The origins of the myth arrived in Italy, distributed on VHS, only in 1998.