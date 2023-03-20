Drag Race Italia Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Is Season 3 of Drag Race Italia coming? Based on the American show RuPaul’s Drag Race, Drag Race Italia is among the most popular Italian reality competition shows that you can stream and watch on TV.

Drag Race Italia, which is made by Ballandi Arts Studios, is the Italian version of a Drag Race franchise.

RuPaul Charles, Fenton Bailey, as well as Randy Barbato are some of the show’s executive producers. The show is made by three different companies: Ballandi Arts, Discovery Italia, as well as World of Wonder.

Drag Race Italia’s first season came out on Nov 19, 2021, as well as ended on Dec 23, 2021. The first season of Drag Race Italia had six episodes.

The first season of Drag Race Italia was liked by both fans and critics. Because of this, the show’s creators have decided to make a second episode, which will come out on Oct. 20, 2022.

Season 2 of Drag Race Italia is still going on, and the producers haven’t said how many episodes it will have or when it’s going to end.

In a format similar to the American version, a group of Italian drag queens compete for the title “Italia’s Next Drag Superstar” as well as a one-year job as a MAC Cosmetics ambassador.

The show airs in Italy on Discovery+, then for free on Real Time all over the world on WOW Gifts Plus. Italian drag queen Priscilla, actress Chiara Francini, and TV personality Tommaso Zorzi are the hosts of the show.

On November 18, 2021, the first incident of the first season aired. On October 29, 2021, the cast was made public. On March 1, 2022, it was announced that there would be a second season. The new season will start in October 2022.

Drag Race Italia Season 3 Release Date

Season 2 of Drag Race Italia came out on Oct. 20, 2022, but is still going. They haven’t said how many episodes there will be or before the last one will air.

Fans are already excited about the third season, but we have bad news for them. The people who make Drag Race Italia haven’t said if Season 3 will happen or if it will be cancelled.

Since the season 2 is still going on, it might take a while for the show to be picked up for a third season.

The future of the show will depend on how well Drag Race Italia Second season does. As of right now, we don’t know much about Season 3 of Drag Race Italia. Let’s hear about the renewal soon.

Drag Race Italia Season 3 Cast

Since Drag Race Italia is indeed a show about a real competition, there are no fictional characters on it. But the show has Priscilla, Tommaso Zorzi, as well as Chiara Francini, who are all well-known people.

If the show gets picked up for another season, we can expect in seeing Priscilla, who offered to host and judged the last two seasons.

Tommaso Zorzi as well as Chiara Francini have appeared on the series frequently, and they’re likely to be back again for third season.

Drag Race Italia Season 3 Trailer

Drag Race Italia Season 3 Plot

Drag Race Italia hasn’t ended yet, and the creators haven’t said when it will. Being a reality show, the format will stay the same.

But the thing stays the same, similar to the American show RuPaul’s Drag Race, where a gathering of Italian drag queens compete to be called Italia’s Upcoming Drag Superstar.

Also, it’s interesting to note that the queens on Drag Race Italia come from different parts of Italy and have very different drag styles. There are queens from places like Milan, Naples, and Sicily.

Luquisha Lubamba, a queen with a beard, is also in the cast. Overall, this is the 4th Drag Race spin-off to take place in the continent, after RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, Drag Race Holland, as well as Drag Race

RuPaul won’t be on this new tv show in person, which was to be expected. But different international versions have shown videos from Mama Ru, so it’s possible that something was also filmed for the Italian version.

After the big premiere in November, season 1 of Drag Race Italia will continue to air every Thursday, very much like seasons 3 and 2 of Drag Race UK and Canada’s Drag Race.