Double Cross Season 5: Release Date, Cast, And More Updates

You Guys, the fifth season of the crime drama series Double Cross is here. Centers on the Cross twins, Erica (a doctor) and Eric (the head of a nightclub called “The Heights”), as they fight to protect the women in their community from a sex trafficking ring operating out of Erica’s emergency department. As a result of their upbringing, the twins are determined to seek vengeance in their own unique way.

The identical twins must have coordinated their efforts to prevent a dangerous sex trafficking organization from setting up a shop in the area. Double Cross, with a stellar cast of both fresh faces and seasoned pros, promises to be an action-packed thrill journey. Read on for the most recent information.

Double Cross Season 5 Renewal Status

Many are curious about the show’s future season and have theories regarding its plot points. If you’ve seen the Season 4 conclusion, you know there’s still time for the show’s story to wrap up.

Since this is a crime drama, we know that viewers will continue to be invested in its continuation. Thankfully, the show’s renewal status has been confirmed in an official statement. The producers are putting forth a lot of effort to ensure the show’s continued success. The show’s loyal audience will be thrilled to see Season 5 premiere.

Double Cross Season 5 Release Date

The premiere date of season 5 of Double Cross is unknown at this time, however, it is likely to be shortly. The world is waiting for ALLBLK to make their big announcement.

Fans of Double Cross Season 5 should wait for further information before making any plans. Follow the show’s social media accounts for behind-the-scenes content, watch the previous seasons if you haven’t already, and keep an eye out for any hints that ALLBLK drops about when the new season will premiere to keep yourself excited until then.

Fans of Erica and Eric Cross’s exciting story won’t have to wait very much longer to find out what happens next. When Season 5 of Double Cross arrives on ALLBLK later this year, viewers can expect a climactic conclusion, complete with a dramatic twist or unexpected turn of events.

Double Cross Storyline

Dem Gibsons Films is responsible for the popular crime drama Double Crosse. An action-packed, thrilling trip that audiences won’t soon forget is guaranteed. Some of the more well-known cast members are Paul Winters, Elisa Moore, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Sophia Leedington are two promising newbies. Don’t be left behind; the upcoming season of Double Cross promises to be just as thrilling as the last.

Double Cross Season 5 Cast

Season 5 of Double Cross will have a stellar group of both seasoned actors and fresh faces. Stars from prior seasons, including Ashley A. Williams, Jeff Logan, Darrin Dewitt Henson, Faith Malonte, Tremayne Norris, and Lisa Renee’ Marshall, will return.

Newcomers to the cast will inject an extra dose of energy into the production. Actor Peter Towe will soon be joining the cast, which is exciting news for fans. Billy will be played by actor Noah Ballinger. Mark Joyner and Eboni Nichols, two new cast members, play characters that make Eric and Erica’s goal more difficult as the season progresses.

Double Cross Season 5 Plot

In season five, identical twins Erica and Eric Cross take on a sex trafficking network in their community. Erica and Eric, haunted by their past, must find a way to take on the powerful kingpin of The Heights and restore justice to the streets. Actors like Paul Winters, Elisa Moore, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, as well as some newcomers, will be featured this season.

Double Cross Season 5 Trailer

Where can I see the movie’s official trailer? I’m sure you all wanted to check out the trailer because you know how excited people get for the first official look at a new TV show. There has been no new information on the series’ official trailer as of this writing.

Where to watch Double Cross?

Those who have seen even one episode of Double Cross may see why it’s such a hit with viewers. Now that production on season five has begun, fans can catch episodes on Amazon Prime, Google Play, and Vudu.

Conclusion

All Black, a popular crime-thriller series, is about to premiere its fifth season of Double Cross. The show centers on identical twins Erica and Eric Cross and their fight against a local sex trafficking network. Newcomers Sophia Leedington and Jurnee Smollett-Bell join the likes of Paul Winters, Elisa Moore, and Dwayne Johnson in the cast.

Zimzon Zion, who plays Detective Tate, has promised an exciting season of television. Christopher and Howard Gibson’s drama centers on a set of identical twins who dedicate their lives to ending the practice of child trafficking.