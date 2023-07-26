Dorohedoro Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Updates

After launching the Dorohedoro manga series in 2000, Q. Hyashida decided to end the series in 2018 after 18 years. A short time later, the manga was bought up by Studio MAPPA for an adaptation that would premiere in 2020. Since the first season only had 12 episodes despite receiving high praise for its science-fiction setting and bizarre animation, when can we expect to see Dorohedoro: Season 2 on Netflix?

The manga runs to 23 volumes and a huge 167 chapters, so there is plenty of material for MAPPA to work with as they begin production on Dorohedoro: Season 2. You may have to wait a while before you can see the studio’s painstakingly crafted animation of Dorohedoro again because it is also supervising other projects. Fans of the show have been wondering if there will be a second season of Dorohedoro due to the success of the first, more offbeat season.

Dorohedoro Season 2 Renewal Status

Despite the show’s status as a Netflix original, the streaming giant doesn’t have the final say over whether or not it will be renewed. Dorohedoro has not been picked up for a second season as of this writing. Multiple reports attribute this to director Yuichiro Hayashi, who claims that season one rating will determine whether or not Dorohedoro is renewed.

Dorohedoro Season 2 Release Date

Dorohedoro’s second season renewal has not been officially announced by MAPPA, but fans should start getting excited soon. The show’s chances of being extended for a second season are high in light of its phenomenal first-season performance and immediate fan favoritism.

Fans are eager for Season 2 to see what else Caiman and his companion Nikaido get into. Only three of the manga’s twenty-four volumes were explored in the first season, so season two could be even better. The sales of manga copies skyrocket after an anime adaptation. Despite the lack of confirmation from the show’s creators, Season 2 of Dorohedoro is still set to broadcast in 2023.

The first season debuted in 2020 with a planned 12 episodes and 6 OVAs. Similar to the first season, there will be 12 episodes in season 2. Each episode will run for about 23 minutes.

Dorohedoro Storyline

The universe of “Dorohedoro” is a gloomy one in which vicious sorcerers utilize humanity as test subjects for their sorcery. The helpless humans rot in a town called “The Hole,” while the magicians dwell in relative comfort in a parallel dimension connected to The Hole via magical doorways. The main protagonist Caiman has the body of a man but the head of a reptile.

He despises his appearance and cannot recall the person(s) responsible for it. Caiman is determined to get his life back to normal, so he and his friend Nikaido go on a witch hunt. However, the more he learns about the mystery sorcerer, the more he discovers that nothing is as it seems.

Dorohedoro Cast

Caiman Voiced by: Wataru Takagi(Japanese); Aleks Le(English)

Caiman is a victim of a magic attack that has left him with the head of a reptile and no memory of his original identity.

Voiced by: Wataru Takagi(Japanese); Aleks Le(English) Caiman is a victim of a magic attack that has left him with the head of a reptile and no memory of his original identity. Nikaido Voiced by: Reina Kondō(Japanese); Reba Buhr(English)

Caiman’s best friend and owner of the Hungry Bug, a restaurant in the Hole.

Voiced by: Reina Kondō(Japanese); Reba Buhr(English) Caiman’s best friend and owner of the Hungry Bug, a restaurant in the Hole. Professor Kasukabe Voiced by: Mitsuhiro Ichiki(Japanese); Griffin Burns(English)

A scientist who has studied Sorcerers intently for decades.

Voiced by: Mitsuhiro Ichiki(Japanese); Griffin Burns(English) A scientist who has studied Sorcerers intently for decades. Jonson Voiced by: Ryōhei Kimura(Japanese); Joseph Whimms(English)

A giant cockroach living in the sewers of the Hole who was mutated by the residual smoke in the Hole’s polluted water.

Voiced by: Ryōhei Kimura(Japanese); Joseph Whimms(English) A giant cockroach living in the sewers of the Hole who was mutated by the residual smoke in the Hole’s polluted water. Vaux Voiced by: Hisao Egawa(Japanese); Michael Sorich(English)

Voiced by: Hisao Egawa(Japanese); Michael Sorich(English) 13 Voiced by: Yūki Kaji(Japanese); Johnny Yong Bosch(English)

Voiced by: Yūki Kaji(Japanese); Johnny Yong Bosch(English) En Voiced by: Kenyu Horiuchi(Japanese); Keith Silverstein(English)

The leader of the En Family and a business magnate in the Sorcerer’s world.

Voiced by: Kenyu Horiuchi(Japanese); Keith Silverstein(English) The leader of the En Family and a business magnate in the Sorcerer’s world. Fujita Voiced by: Kengo Takanashi(Japanese); Bryce(English)

Fujita is a low-level who works for a company headed by En. His partner was killed by Caiman.

Voiced by: Kengo Takanashi(Japanese); Bryce(English) Fujita is a low-level who works for a company headed by En. His partner was killed by Caiman. Ebisu Voiced by: Miyu Tomita(Japanese); Cristina Vee(English)

Ebisu is a sullen-looking teenage girl who wears a skull-shaped mask.

Voiced by: Miyu Tomita(Japanese); Cristina Vee(English) Ebisu is a sullen-looking teenage girl who wears a skull-shaped mask. Kikurage Voiced by: Mayu Udono(Japanese); Cassandra Lee Morris(English)

Kikurage is a small, pink chimeric creature with the ability to revive dead Sorcerers.

Voiced by: Mayu Udono(Japanese); Cassandra Lee Morris(English) Kikurage is a small, pink chimeric creature with the ability to revive dead Sorcerers. Turkey Voiced by: Shin-ichiro Miki(Japanese); Chris Smith(English)

Voiced by: Shin-ichiro Miki(Japanese); Chris Smith(English) Chota Voiced by: Anri Katsu(Japanese); Doug Erholtz(English)

Voiced by: Anri Katsu(Japanese); Doug Erholtz(English) Matsumura Voiced by: Tōru Nara(Japanese); Tony Azzolino(English)

Voiced by: Tōru Nara(Japanese); Tony Azzolino(English) Chidaruma Voiced by: Shigeru Chiba(Japanese); Chris Smith(English)

Voiced by: Shigeru Chiba(Japanese); Chris Smith(English) Asu Voiced by: Hozumi Gōda(Japanese); Todd Haberkorn(English)

Voiced by: Hozumi Gōda(Japanese); Todd Haberkorn(English) Tanba Voiced by: Tetsu Inada(Japanese); Taylor Henry(English)

Voiced by: Tetsu Inada(Japanese); Taylor Henry(English) Risu Voiced by: Songdo(Japanese); Billy Kametz(English)

Voiced by: Songdo(Japanese); Billy Kametz(English) Fukuyama Voiced by: Takuma Terashima(Japanese); Michael Chapman(English)

Voiced by: Takuma Terashima(Japanese); Michael Chapman(English) Insect Sorcerer Voiced by: Hiro Shimono

Voiced by: Hiro Shimono Melting Sorcerer Voiced by: Takehito Koyasu

Voiced by: Takehito Koyasu Life-Giving Sorcerer Voiced by: Miyuri Shimabukuro

Dorohedoro Season 2 Plot

Dorohedoro: At the end of the first season, Caiman and Nikaido made up after their brutal argument. Caiman felt bad about the death of a friend at the hands of her time-traveling abilities, but Nikaido told her that they could still be friends despite her magic use. It is also stated that this is the primary reason why Nikaido settled in Hole; he thought it would be an excellent area to maintain a low profile.

Dorohedoro: Season 2 will presumably feature the impending Central Department Store Story Arc, however, this has not yet been confirmed. The storyline follows the conspiracies that come into play as Nikaido’s dark side takes control. The manga also suggests that Caiman won’t have to look much longer for the sorcerer who altered his looks.

Dorohedoro Season 2 Trailer

Dorohedoro Season 2 has not been renewed nor has a release date been confirmed as of yet. Dorohedoro Season 2 has yet to have a trailer released online.

Dorohedoro Rating

With an impressive average score of 8.1 out of 10 on IMDb, the first season of Dorohedoro was very well received by both audiences and critics. The show received a perfect score of 100% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. MyAnimeList users rated the show 8.1 out of 10, thus validating the show’s status among anime enthusiasts. Given the series’ widespread acclaim, viewers can’t wait for season 2 to premiere.

Dorohedoro Age Rating

Dorohedoro has a TV-MA rating, indicating it is intended for an adult audience and may not be appropriate for those under the age of 17. It’s possible that this show has some graphic violence, sexual content, or other adult themes.

Where to watch Dorohedoro Season 2?

Dorohedoro Season 2 isn’t offered through any OTT platform or website, and there has been no announcement of its release or renewal. Netflix, however, has the first season of Dorohedoro. It’s available for instant viewing.