Shingeki no Kyojin: When does chapter 139 of the manga come out?

The end of Shingeki no Kyojin is near. If you didn’t know, this week will mark the end of an era. Hajime Isayama will publish the final chapter of Attack on Titan after more than a decade of work, so you can prepare for what is to come. If you need to know when the chapter of the manga, we have it covered in The Truth News.

What is the ending of the Shingeki no Kyojin manga?

Shingeki no Kyojin lanzará el Chapter 139 on Friday April 9 in Japan. The chapter will launch through Kodansha as the last in the entire series. At this time, fans will be able to find the manga legally through Crunchyroll of Comixology.

Where to read the Attack on Titan manga?

If you want to read Attack on Titan using Crunchyroll, you must be a premium subscriber. As for Comixology, the latest chapter 139 will be available for digital purchase. Both services should have the chapter ready by April 9, but the traffic could be heavy enough to slow down access at the end after launch.

Cover with Attack on Titan chapter 139 (Photo: Kodansha)

As you can imagine, all eyes are on this chapter to see Hajime Isayama’s universe bid farewell. Isayama has spent more than a decade creating the series, and Eren’s journey has been a difficult one.

For years, millions of people considered Eren a hero, but his recent participation in the manga has cast doubt on his legacy. Now, it depends on the ending of Shingeki no Kyojin to conclude its story, and netizens are excited-scared to learn how it will all end.

On the other hand, fans waiting for the part 2 of season 4 they can separate the release date for winter 2022. MAP study confirmed that the Shingeki no Kyojin anime will continue until the entire manga has been adapted. What do you think of the ending of Eren Jaeger? How do you think everything will end?

Get the latest details from the anime world. Follow us on TikTok and stay informed. Kill ne!