Super Crooks Season 2: Release Date, Cast, And Everything We Know Far

‘Super Crooks’ is a superhero heist anime adapted from a limited graphic novel series by Mark Millar and Leinil Francis Yu. The series was created by Studio Bones, with Motonobu Hori in charge of directing and Dai Sat of composing. The plot of the anime centers around Johnny Bolt, a low-level villain with grandiose aspirations. At first, he planned on becoming a superhero, but then he realized that he was actually rather adept in criminal activity.

Johnny and his fiancée Kasey are offered the chance to take part in a heist on the headquarters of the superhero organization Union of Justice, and they eventually accept to join the Heat’s mission. The partners set out to finish a single major project before calling it quits and retiring, but their plans are derailed. After its initial airing, the anime was largely well-received, with both critics and viewers applauding the show’s polished animation and story. If you’ve finished the first season and are hoping there will be more, you’re in luck.

Super Crooks Season 2 Renewal Status

Super Crooks has not been renewed for a second season by Netflix as of yet. On November 25, 2021, the first episode of the anime’s first season debuted. The live-action series Jupiter’s Legacy ended after a short run, but the anime The Super Crooks takes place in the same universe. The final three episodes of Season 1 faithfully adapted the complete storyline of the comics. However, there is still plenty of material for a second season of “Super Crooks,” as the first season is directly tied to the live-action “Jupiter’s Legacy.”

Super Crooks Season 2 Release Date

The premiere of Super Crooks took place on November 25, 2021, and the first season included thirteen episodes that each lasted for 30 minutes and was based on Millar’s comic of the same name. No word on a new season from Netflix as of this writing, and it may be some time before we hear anything. If they do, that is.

The show’s continuation would require new content (sequel content, not prequel content like Millar did with the first 10 episodes of the show), and it’s not clear if or when that will be produced. Super Crooks currently appears to be more of a limited series than any other series, making a renewal seem doubtful.

Super Crooks Cast

Johnny Bolt Voiced by: Kenjiro Tsuda(Japanese); Jonah Scott (English)

Johnny Bolt is the main protagonist and a two-bit crook looking to pull off the ultimate heist.

Johnny’s girlfriend. She has the power to implant illusions in people’s minds, akin to the power of suggestion.

A famous criminal from the 1970s during his youth.

Voiced by: Pierre Taki(Japanese); Cam Clarke (English) Josh Voiced by: Junichi Suwabe(Japanese); Bill Butts (English)

A sophisticated criminal with the power to phase through solid objects.

A small-time thief with the power of telekinesis.

The younger of the Diesel brothers.

The elder of the Diesel brothers.

A small-time crook with the power to manipulate the weather.

A brutal anti-hero and the secondary antagonist.

Matts’ right-hand man and successor as head of The Network.

A longtime crime boss in charge of The Network, akin to the Kingpin and the main antagonist.

Super Crooks Season 2 Plot

The first season begins after Johnny’s recent release from prison. Not long after, the Heat, Kasey’s tutor, approaches him and Kasey with a plot to rob the Union of Justice. In the end, Johnny and Kasey decide to join the Heat’s gang. However, as things turn for the worst, the group must scatter. Five years later, when Heat is in deep trouble, they reluctantly reconcile.

In the final episode of Season 1, Johnny and his gang steal $800 million from Matt. The Praetorian gets smashed by the Gladiator. Chris Matts’ thoughts are under Kasey’s command. It’s too late by the time he realizes what’s happened. Everyone in Johnny’s gang dressed as they stole from Matt because they all donned imitations of the costumes worn by Salamander’s team. Near the end of the season, Johnny makes a proposal to Kasey.

Season 2 is likely to see Matt discover the truth about who stole from him and seek revenge on Johnny and the others. Perhaps even Brainwave or the Utopian himself will take an interest in the charming rogues. The antagonist in Season 2 can also be someone new. The group may need to get back together to find out how to solve their concerns.

Super Crooks Season 2 Trailer

Now that you have the basics, you can probably figure out why there is no Super Crooks season 2 trailer: the new season has not even been officially announced, and we seriously doubt it ever will be.

Super Crooks Rating

The first season of Super Crooks was well-received by audiences and reviewers alike. The anime has been steadily increasing in popularity over the previous opening weekend, with scores of 7.06 on MyAnimeList, 7.5 on IMDB, and a stunning 8.6 on Ratin Graph.

Where to watch Super Crooks Season 2?

Since we have already mentioned that we don’t expect season two of Super Crooks will be revealed, there is currently nowhere to view it online. Still, the first season’s distribution pattern strongly suggests that the show will be available on Netflix, so subscribers should stay tuned to the streaming service’s press releases for updates.