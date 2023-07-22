Domestic Girlfriend Season 2 Release Date: Did The Show Get Renewed?

‘Domestic Girlfriend’ is a romance-drama anime series adapted from the Japanese manga series of the same name by Kei Sasuga. The series follows Natsuo Fujii, a 17-year-old aspiring novelist who is deeply in love with his teacher, Hina Tachibana. When he meets Rui, a high school student, he has no idea that she is Hina’s sister and that his life would never be the same. Natsuo’s father married Hina and Rui’s mother, further complicating the love triangle by making them Natsuo’s step-siblings.

The Diomedéa production debuted on January 12, 2019, and has since received widespread critical acclaim for its nuanced depiction of human connections and emotions. Domestic Girlfriend’s second season has piqued global interest due to its complex storyline revolving around love, friendship, and youth. So, when can we expect the premiere of the new season? Hmm, let’s find out.

Domestic Girlfriend Season 2 Renewal Status

As of right now, we know nothing about the plot of Season 2 of Domestic Girlfriend. There will be no spoilers for Season 2 until the show’s creators make an official announcement. Season 2 is planned to pick up where season 1 left off, possibly focusing on the manga’s second story arc. Until a confirmed announcement is made, however, fans will need to remain vigilant.

Domestic Girlfriend Season 2 Release Date

There has been no confirmation of when the second season of Domestic na Kanojo will air, but given how quickly an anime season can be produced, there is still hope that it will premiere next year. Therefore, we can anticipate the release of season 2 in the year 2024.

Domestic Girlfriend Storyline

The characters in Domestic Girlfriend show how love, companionship, and relationships can be both upsetting and wonderful. Natsuo Fujii’s high school life is progressing normally until he starts having affection for his teacher, Hina. He tries to put things out of his mind by attending a mixer, where he ends up talking to a peculiar girl named Rui.

In an unexpected turn of incidents, Rui slips out with Natsuo after asking for a favor. But there’s no love here; we’re just here to grow from our mistakes. To help him move on from his feelings for Hina, Natsuo agrees with Rui. Domestic Girlfriend has garnered attention due to its focus on female friendship, a love triangle, and interpersonal conflict.

Domestic Girlfriend Cast and characters

Natsuo Fujii Voiced by: Taku Yashiro(Japanese); Austin Tindle, Bryson Baugus (young)(English)

Natsuo is a high school student who is 17 years old and an aspiring novelist, full of creative impulses but hiding it from all his friends and classmates.

Rui is a high school student who eventually develops feelings for Natsuo.

Hina is a high school English teacher who eventually begins a relationship with Natsuo, one of her students who is also her step-brother.

Momo is a classmate of Rui and Natsuo.

Miu is the sole member of the school’s Literature Club until the arrival of Natsuo, Rui, and Momo.

He is the father of Natsuo.

She is the mother of Hina and Rui.

He is Natsuo’s best friend and adviser. He works part-time at a bar.

He is one of Natsuo’s friends at school.

He is one of Natsuo’s friends at school.

A famous author who publishes under the pseudonym You Hasukawa.

Shu Hagiwara, is a married 32 years old man, who is a researcher at a Biology lab at a university.

Masaki Kobayashi is a current bartender and owner of the cafe Fumiya Kurimoto works which Natsuo, Rui, and Hina frequently visit.

Alex is a high school student who is a member of the Literature Club.

Domestic Girlfriend Season 2 Plot

Domestic Girlfriend follows high school student Natsuo Fujii as he deals with his feelings for his teacher. But after he meets a mysterious girl named Rui Tachibana, things begin to shift. He has sex with Rui as an outlet for his sadness about his absent teacher. The following day, his father tells him that he and his fiancée are getting married. Tsukiko Tachibana, the mother of the professor he has feelings for, enters the room. But the problems have only just begun. Two daughters enter with their mother. Among them are Rui and Hina.

The first season followed Natsuo as he continued to try to find a happy medium between his relationships with the various ladies in his life. After the principal finds out about Hina and her secret love in the series finale, “I’m Sorry, I Love You,” Hina drops out of school. She, therefore, requested a transfer to a faraway school as payment for remaining silent. Natsuo, on the other hand, fell into a deep depression in her absence. Towards the season’s end, Natsuo pretended to be a novelist in an effort to track down Hina. With Natsuo as her boyfriend, Rui’s life was complete.

The upcoming season will begin where the manga left off, in chapter 73. Jumping forward in time is how “A New Wind” opens. Rui has recently taken up cooking as a profession. Her ultimate goal is to win the title of “world’s best chef.” However, her private life isn’t developing the way she hopes it will. Hina can’t be happy in the relationship as long as she knows Rui still loves her. Is this the beginning of an affair?

Domestic Girlfriend Season 1 Rating

The first season of the show was very well received by viewers, and a total of 429,845 people voted to give it a score of 6.8 out of 10 on the anime database MyAnimeList. Value-wise, it’s more convincing for the production team to renew, even though it can’t be called remarkable. Not to be forgotten, the series also boasts a 4.4/5 rating on Crunchyroll.