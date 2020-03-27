Doctor Strange director reveals wink to Hellraiser

Share it:

Some may have already noticed. Others, perhaps, would never have fallen. The point is that Scott Derrickson, director of Doctor strange, He has taken advantage of the confinement to give fans of the Marvel movie a little surprise.

Specifically, revealing an Easter egg that has the ribbon and which refers to Hellraiser. Nothing strange, considering the director's career in terms of the horror genre. Especially after having worked on such successful films as The Exorcism of Emily Rose or Sinister.

The fact is that, in words for the Comicbook medium, Derrickson has assured that the scene of Stephen Strange looking at the horrible injuries to his hands after his car accident, is clearly inspired by Hellraiser: Inferno. Indeed, the sequel to Hellraiser (2000), which was his directorial debut after all. Film that, on the other hand, in its day went somewhat more unnoticed by the simple fact that it came directly in video format, without going through the cinema.

This is exactly what he has said about it: "That scene of his hands was me drawing in my Hellraiser days.". Message that he has also published on his official Twitter account, inviting everyone to enjoy cinema during these days of confinement. You can see the message below.

As for the scene he refers to, it really is a very shocking moment in the movie. With the protagonist showing horrifying disfigurements in his hands while lying on his hospital bed. In addition, his hands also have a series of embedded pins, very similar to those carried by the "monstrous" being that frightened so many people in Hellraiser.