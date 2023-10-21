Doctor Strange 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

While it’s good that Stephen Strange was able to rescue Wanda from the Darkhold, it’s also evident that the Marvel universe is still in peril. Yes, the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will focus on the concept of the multiverse, and many forthcoming Marvel films will explore the notion of parallel universes and other histories (good luck to whoever is rewriting the Marvel films in chronological order).

Doctor Strange, in his role as defender of our universe, will likely be among the first to fight in this impending conflict. When can we expect to hear the official release date for Doctor Strange 3? Okay, we’ve thought of a few options.

Doctor Strange 3 Release Date

The anticipated release year for Doctor Strange 3 is 2026. The next adventure for Doctor Strange is reportedly in the works, as reported by The Cosmic Circus. It will be themed around the comic book series Time Runs Out, which propels readers into the Secret Wars event in 2015. The film is also intended to set the stage for the upcoming sequels Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (releasing May 1, 2026) and Avengers: Secret Wars (releasing May 7, 2027).

So, it’s quite probable that Marvel will release Doctor Strange 3 on February 13, 2026. Before Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, this is the only available release date. If the movie doesn’t have to set up Avengers 5, then it may come out as late as 2026. However, the date listed above is considerably more likely to occur.

Doctor Strange 3 Cast

In the event of a sequel, the following actors will likely return to their characters from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Stephen Strange

Charlize Theron as Clea

Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo

Benedict Wong as Wong

Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez

Naturally, Benedict Cumberbatch would have to reprise his role as Doctor Stephen Strange, and Benedict Wong would have to take on the role of Sorcerer Supreme. America Chavez, portrayed by Xochitl Gomez, would also return given that she was adopted as an apprentice by them at the end of the second film. Meanwhile, Chiwetel Ejiofor only made a cameo in the most recent film as a version of Karl Mordo from another universe; the original MCU figure is still at large, and we can only assume he is still hunting down and neutralizing sorcerers.

It seems in the second picture that Strange was moving on without his ex-girlfriend, Dr. Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams), until her multiverse counterpart reappeared. In other news, Michael Stuhlbarg could return as Dr. Nicodemus West, although his cameo in the second film was so brief that we wouldn’t hold our breath waiting for him to show up again. As for Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), her fate was left unclear at the conclusion of the Multiverse of Madness, but with a new enemy for Strange to fight, it seems unlikely that she will return.

Doctor Strange 3 Director

Both original filmmaker Scott Derrickson and MCU newcomer/comic book movie veteran Sam Raimi are in the running to helm Doctor Strange 3, which fits Marvel Studios’ pattern of sticking with recognizable directors. According to reports, Derrickson stepped down as director of Multiverse of Madness and was replaced by Raimi. Both actors are now considered viable returnees if Doctor Strange 3 gets the go-ahead.

It was speculated in January 2023 that Derrickson had rejoined the Doctor Strange team. Two months later, it was claimed that Raimi would be returning, this time via industry insider Jeff Sneider. Many viewers like Raimi’s more horror-oriented Multiverse of Madness, and they would likely respond well to Derrickson’s return to form.

Doctor Strange 3 Plot

There have been rumors that the narrative for Doctor Strange 3 has been disclosed, and it seems like it may be the end of the MCU as we know it. The film is said to be inspired by the “Time Runs Out” comic book arc, which depicts the end of the universe. Clea and the eponymous hero, Doctor Strange, continue their journey to the Dark Dimension to remedy the invasion he created following the mid-credits sequence in 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The continual intrusions across the universe, the most recent of which was brought about by Stephen Strange, are directly responsible for the multiverse’s degradation, which has led to its eventual death. Doctor Strange’s potential danger to the fabric of the multiverse, as well as the Council of Kangs’ actual menace, will be explored in the film. But until Marvel Studios confirms it, it’s best to treat this possible plot twist with caution.

Doctor Strange 3: Will Dormammu be the villain?

The Scarlet Witch as the main antagonist is hard to beat, but Doctor Strange may bring Dormammu back into the conflict on an even bigger scale. Clea, played by Theron, has deep links to Dormammu in the Marvel Comics universe since she is his niece. In addition, the Dark Dimension, Dormammu’s home, was revisited during the credits of Doctor Strange 2. However, Marvel Studios could undoubtedly save money by simply recasting Benedict Cumberbatch as Dormammu, who previously portrayed the role in 2016.

Doctor Strange 3 Trailer

There is currently no official trailer or teaser for the third Doctor Strange film since nothing has been completed. The MCU has been quite secretive about its intentions. Nonetheless, there is a plethora of positive fan theories, teasers and trailers, and emails from performers who are likely to be engaged in the project floating around the internet.

Conclusion

Fans of Marvel’s films have every reason to look forward to Doctor Strange 3. The year 2026 seems to be set in stone as the release date, and although there are few specifics about the picture at this time, the reported return of filmmaker Scott Derrickson is exciting. Fans are anxiously awaiting the release of Doctor Strange 3 due to Cumberbatch’s dedication to the character and the MCU, as well as indications regarding the possible narrative.