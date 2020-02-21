Entertainment

         Disney will squeeze "Baby Yoda" to the last cent: all merchandising that will arrive in the coming months

February 21, 2020
Maria Rivera
Disney + has not yet officially reached all the markets in which it will be active, but the company has not expected more and the merchandising from 'The Mandalorian' It has already been announced. Something that many had (we had) waiting for after seeing this series based on the universe 'Star Wars' and that has left us such endearing characters as the one baptized by the networks as "Baby Yoda".

The products of the series have arrived months after the premiere precisely so that they do not spoil the enjoyment of the series, as we learned from Jon Favreau himself, showrunner of the series. And finally, taking advantage of the New York Toy Fair 2020, it has been presented the whole range of official products from the series 'The Mandalorian' and 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars'.


The golden egg hen has its animatronic

Disney has published on the official Star Wars website all the official products that we will see in the sales channels. Obviously there are quite a few toys, some costume and Funkos, but also there is room for technology in the merchandising from 'The Mandalorian' (yes, that may be our excuse for "having to buy it".


The great war of streaming for children's content is here: this is how all competitors are positioning themselves against Disney +

The one who stands as an absolute protagonist is the animatronic "Baby Yoda" (whose name actually remains The child or El Niño), which moves the ears as in the series also making the sounds so characteristic. It includes the medaloon of the madaloriano, pity that they have not included the sphere of the control of controls of the ship with which the boy becomes fond.

The Mandalorian Baby Yoda Animatronic 01

Another product in the form of the popular character is Bitty Boomer, a Bluetooth speaker. Quite small in size and without integrating any voice assistants, but perhaps this we forget seeing that they have kept their eyes and that the speaker itself is integrated into its headless head. It will be available in spring.

The Mandalorian Speaker I wish to say "Ok, baby" and answer.

Less technological but also striking is the LEGO set They show us. It is the ship that the Mandalorian uses to go from one side of the galaxy to the other (Razor Crest), which also includes figures of the main characters, including the android IG-11 and Greef Karga. It is available on the US LEGO website and it is valid $ 129.99, shipping from September 1.

READ:  This alternative design of the UCM Spider-Man is already our favorite

The Mandalorian Lego Ship

In this more playful part we also find something that plays the double card of nostalgia and the love of the series: a version of the popular board game Operation. We will have to wait to know what it is specifically, but it will not be a surgery as it seems to show the image.

The Mandalorian Operation Game

Among everything else we can see accessories like a backpack or a hat for babies (and not so babies), a child's costume for the child (worth the redundancy) and letters, as well as toy figures or a reproduction of a lightsaber. Also some official shirts, with designs based on "Baby Yoda" or "Clone Wars".

Clone Wars Difura Carton A representation of Ahsoka Tano (Star Wars: The Clone Wars) 1.73 meters high. It will be available from February 22 at Amazon, Wayfair, Walmart and other online stores.
The Mandalorian Poker Deck The poker deck based on the characters in the series. It will be available on Amazon on June 1.
The Mandalorian Baby Yoda We do not know about this adorable teddy of El Niño or price or availability.
The Mandalorian T-Shirt 01
The Mandalorian T-Shirts 02 The shirts are not known for availability. In those of 'The Mandalorian' we see the Funkos designs.
Clone Wars Figure 01 The toy of 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars', with the Starfighter by Anakin Skywalker.
The Mandalorian Figures 01 The 'The Mandalorian' toy, with the character himself and "Baby Yoda" in his floating cradle.
The Mandalorian Collector A reproduction of imperial transport, with some moving parts. Nor has price and availability been given.
The Mandalorian Baby Cap The hat is for both babies and for more ages. They are all in Love your melon
The Mandalorian Baby Yoda Nino Costume The costume of the child.
Clone Wars Sable A toy representing the Darksaber.
The Mandalorian Backpack The "Baby Yoda" backpack will be available in June.
The Mandalorian Letters The character cards will be available on April 8 at Target and Walmart.

We will have to wait to know the availability and price of most products, but at least we already know what we can write down in our wish lists. May the Force be with you to avoid hitting the "Buy" button at all.

