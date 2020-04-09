Disney + reaches 50 million users

Share it:

San Francisco.- The Walt Disney Company said Wednesday that its streaming television service already has 50 million paid subscribers, just five months after its launch in the United States.

Disney + launched in India and eight Western European countries in recent weeks. Nearly eight million of its paid subscriptions are in India, where Disney + is offered in conjunction with the existing Hotstar service.

"We are truly honored that Disney + resonates with millions around the world, and we believe this bodes well for our continued expansion in Western Europe and Japan and all of Latin America later this year," said Kevin Mayer, Head of The Consumer and International areas of The Walt Disney Company.

The Walt Disney company launched Disney + streaming service last month in seven European countries, but reduced bandwidth and therefore output quality due to high demand for network infrastructure during the coronavirus crisis .

Strict confinement rules keep millions of people at home in a bid to reduce the outbreak, effectively providing a huge captive audience for the U.S. entertainment giant, which is joining the battle for streaming.

After its launch in the United States last November, Disney + is now airing in Austria, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Switzerland.

Disney expects its subscription fee of $ 6.99 a month ($ 6.99) to be a small price to pay for home access to its highly successful movies and franchises.

Their goal is to compete with Netflix, Apple and Amazon by taking advantage of their huge catalog of Disney animated classics along with their Pixar, Marvel and National Geographic films, not to mention their "Star Wars" franchise.

The leading television streaming service Netflix reported that it had 167 million subscribers in a quarterly earnings report earlier this year.

