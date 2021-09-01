Quentin Tarantino Touched New Heights With ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’

Tarantino always gives you a quite well movie throughout his career. But ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ is just lit. His masterpiece movies such as ‘Reservoir Dogs,’ ‘Pulp Fiction,’ ‘Django Unchained,’ ‘The Hateful Eight,’ ‘Kill Bill Vol. 2,’ and ‘Death Proof’ are very good to watch. Then he strikes with the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. He crafted very well also casting has been phenomenal in the movie.

When Big screen theatre and movies are bursting because of the small screen streaming at that time Tarantino drops one of the greatest mixes up in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. Everything touches in the Movie. You can not really classify this movie in the categories. From comedy to drama to action, every bit of the Hollywood is flicks by The Quentin Tarantino. Once you watch it, you will pass it with different moments such as Dark Moments, Serious Moments, Fun Moments. Perfect mix up a roller coaster of all-time greatest of Hollywood.

Reunion of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

If pull back one Dark moment then Sharon Tate is involved in it. The actress is brutally murdered by Charles Manson and his followers in 1969. And this scene this moment is crafted very seriously handled by Tarantino. There is not any other better approach for how to filming for that situation. By this narration, for a while, you miss a bit. It is like a journey from there to here.

The Characters

If we praised actor then what we can say about them, they are already legend in themselves and gives a legendary movie. Leonardo DiCaprio has nailed the role of Rick Dalton. A Struggling TV actor of that Era. He loses is his grip of action and then he is not good as much like before. Stunt Double is Cliff Booth, Player of the Role is own Brad Pitt. He is robust, He is strong, he is the heart and he is driving force of the movie. He is alive of the narration.

This movie has a ton of great actors I mean Bruce Dern, Al Pacino, Luke Perry (didn’t expect that), Mike Moh is flawless as Bruce Lee, Kurt Russell, Emile Hirsch, and Margot Robbie.