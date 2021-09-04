D23 Panel For Star Wars VR Series Vader Immortal

Vader Immortal: Star Wars VR Series is announced in the previous year. First Announcement of the Series has been done in Oculus Quest 2018 Festival in September. Vader Immortal is based on Virtual Reality Experiences. Story Plot is proved as canonical. They are taking the role of the smuggler, it is completely working as the Darth Vader.

I guess you have seen the first episode of the Vader Immortal in May. And Before few days second episodes are released on the streaming channels. And Along with the second episode you have got the details about the D23 Expo 2019.

The developer of the Vader Immortal ILMxLAB’s Recently featured in the Press interview and their officials have declared the panel of D23 Expo. Episode Title as Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series – Episode II First Look. Now you can see Full-length Episode on the Internet. So, Episode I of Star Wars Official Series Vader Immortal is available at $9.99 Price.

Officials have addressed the press and said, “Vader Immortal: Star Wars VR Series lets you become the hero of your own personal adventure as you step into the role of a Force-sensitive smuggler recruited by Darth Vader himself. Director Ben Snow, Lucasfilm Story Group Creative Executive Matt Martin, and Senior Experience Designer Jose Perez III take the stage for an in-depth discussion about the upcoming second episode, including an exclusive sneak peek that will be available only to those at D23 Expo.”

The Included, “Step inside a galaxy far, far away with Vader Immortal: Episode I. You are a smuggler operating near Mustafar, the fiery world Darth Vader calls home. When you are unexpectedly pulled out of hyperspace, you find yourself uncovering an ancient mystery at the behest of the Sith Lord himself. “

Also, they are with the team and tells about the characters of the series. Further, They Included, “With the help of your droid companion, ZO-E3, you’ll navigate the dangers of the fortress, hone your lightsaber skills, and meet new characters along the way as you discover what Vader is up to.”