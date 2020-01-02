Entertainment

Disney has published part of Lizze McGuire's 'teaser' and fans have gone crazy

January 2, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:
  • Hilary Duff shows the dirty rags of being a mother with a breast pump, as Rachel McAdams did in her day.
  • All about the wedding of Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma.

    Of all the little clues that we are getting to the dropper of the ‘reboot’ of Lizzie McGuire, the idea of ​​a complete and detailed trailer makes us want to cry with emotion. In the absence of it and thanks to Hilary DuffAt least we have been able to see the reunion of the McGuire family (with brother, father and mother included), the most anticipated meeting between Lizzie and Gordo, as well as some ‘looks’ that the protagonist will have in the series.

    Nevertheless, Disney + He has just posted on his Instagram account something that has made all the alarms go off. Ok, this is the ‘teaser’ of all the programming that the group will offer its customers in 2020 and Lizzie McGuire it takes two seconds counted from that video. However, and at this point, any little detail It makes us excited.

    Iss are the first images we have of the ie teaser ’officer of Lizzie McGuire

    "Isn't this a good introduction to 2020? From‘ Toy Story ’4 to‘ Aladdin ’and ‘Lizzie McGuire’ or ‘WandaVision’, here's a preview of our DisneyPlus programming this year, "they commented on the main video.

    And, of course, the reactions are the most ‘This is what dreams are made of’, as we expected.

    "A preview of Lizzie McGuire in this‘ teaser ’? My God, I'm dying to see it!"Another fan commented that:" Lizzie McGuire has been the first series that I really liked and that of Hilary Duff was my first concert and that the series returns in 2020 will be absolutely wonderful".

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.