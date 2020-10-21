Disney + announces all November releases, from The Mandalorian to Mickey Mouse

After a Halloween at Disney, what will the streaming platform offer us? The answer comes from the company itself, which has formalized all the news arriving in November.

The Knights of Castelcorvo : shot in Rome and Lazio, the series features several young people, committed to solving the mysteries of Castelcorvo, amidst puzzles and magical tests of all kinds. (The first two episodes will be released on November 13)

Black Beauty: Autobiography of a Horse : the story of a friendship between a wild horse and Jo Greene, a lively American teenager. (November 27)

Marvel 616 : docuseries that aims to show the public how Marvel stories have influenced pop culture, with the contribution of world-renowned artists. (November 20)

Noelle : a comedy full of Christmas spirit. When Santa's son can't take his place due to too much pressure, it's up to his sister to save the day. (November 27)

The True Story of The Right Stuff – Real Men : the two-hour special will resume the facts already narrated in the series The Right Stuff, telling the story of the first manned space mission and using the voice of writer Tom Wolfe. (November 20)

The wonderful world of Mickey Mouse : the mythical mascot, together with Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy and Pluto is ready to return for a series of shorts set in the magical Disney worlds. The first two episodes will arrive on November 18, the birthday of the famous mouse.

Ecco i Muppets : the whole series starring the cute Miss Piggy and Pepe the king of prawns will be available from 6 November.

The Mandalorian : the adventures of the Mandalorian and the tender Baby Yoda will continue, starting on October 30th. The episodes will be published every Friday and in the meantime here is the final trailer of The Mandalorian.

Lego Star Wars: Christmas Special : a nice Christmas event based on bricks. The story will be set within the Skywalker Saga, after Episode 9, and will see Rey searching for a mysterious Jedi temple. (November 17)

Stunt – Italian cinema on Disney + : after the publication of the best films by Aldo Giovanni and Giacomo, three films with Bud Spencer and Terence Hill are also added to the catalog: Otherwise we get angry!, Banana Joe, I'm with the hippos. (November 27)

Once upon a time : famous fantasy TV series with Jennifer Morrison, in which the characters of the most famous fairy tales come to life. (November 20)

Frozen – The Adventures of Olaf : for lovers of Frozen films comes a short in which the nice Olaf will try to remedy the lack of family traditions between Elsa and Anna, going to look for them throughout the kingdom of Arendelle. (November 6)

The Christmas Era: Christmas short with the mythical animals de The ice Age. Sloth Sid will ruin a Christmas tradition for Manny and end up on the villain list. (November 6)

What do you think? It looks like it’s coming the wind of Christmas. Waiting for the new releases we can enjoy the Disney news of October.