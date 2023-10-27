Devious Maids Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know Far

Marc Cherry, the mind behind the hit show “Desperate Housewives,” has created another compelling universe in “Devious Maids.” Produced in the United States by ABC Studios, this comedy-drama and mystery series is set in the affluent city of Beverly Hills, California.

The show, hosted by a stellar ensemble cast consisting of Ana Ortiz as Marisol Suarez and Dania Ramirez as Rosie Falta, takes you on a roller coaster ride through the lives of four Latina maids who become entangled in the mysteries and crimes that lie beneath the opulence of their wealthy employers.

Come along as we discuss the latest developments, future plots, and the show’s enduring influence. Get ready for some mystery and thrills as we reveal everything you’ve been waiting to know. Dive into Season 5 with me and feel the tension for yourself!

Devious Maids Season 5 Release Date

Devious Maids, a sitcom on Lifetime, has been canceled. There will be no more episodes of Devious Maids after Season 4. Lifetime has not announced any intentions for the next season, but that doesn’t mean anything. There are no current plans or airdates for Season 5 as of October 2023.

It seems that the cancelation was unexpected by the show’s creators, who had already begun discussing Season 5. Sabrina Wind, the show’s executive producer, told TV Line that she wants to change things up for Season 2. She assured viewers that a new and exciting plotline would soon be unfolding and that the show’s writers had “many thoughts” about what to do with Marisol’s abduction.

There was a cliffhanger at the conclusion of the season, suggesting there would be a fifth. Many viewers were hoping that the program would finally explain what happened to Marisol (Ana Ortiz), one of the main characters. Possible explanations for her disappearance range from nervousness to abduction. There’s a chance nobody will ever know the truth.

Devious Maids Season 5: Why was it canceled?

Fans have not been given an explanation for the show’s cancelation by the network or the creators. The impending deadline hinted that it may be because of the show’s declining popularity.

The first season reportedly attracted three million people across live and on-demand viewings. However, the most recent season only managed an average of 0.923,000 spectators. While season-to-season viewership dropped for the program, season 4 averages were rather stable. In addition, the program still averaged more than twice as many viewers as Lifetime’s original series “UnReal.”

It appears that the audience wasn’t the only one taken aback. In an August interview with TVLine, executive producer Sabrina Wind hinted at a fifth season. Wind told TVLine, “We have many thoughts about what it all means.” when questioned about the significance of Marisol’s disappearance. The showrunner has even assured the media that Season 3 would have an all-new plot.

Devious Maids Cast

Ana Ortiz as Marisol Suarez

Dania Ramirez as Rosie Falta

Roselyn Sanchez as Carmen Luna

Judy Reyes as Zoila Diaz

Edy Ganem as Valentina Diaz

Rebecca Wisocky as Evelyn Powell

Tom Irwin as Adrian Powell

Mark Deklin as Nicholas Deering

Joanna P. Adler as Opal Sinclair

Dominic Adams as Tony Bishara

Brianna Brown as Taylor Stappord

Grant Show as Spence Westmore

Drew Van Acker as Remi Delatour

Wolé Parks as Sam Alexander

Susan Lucci as Genevieve Delatour

Nathan Owens as Jesse Morgan

Sol Rodriguez as Daniela Mercado

Colin Woodell as Ethan Sinclair

Gilles Marini as Sebastien Dussault

Cristián de la Fuente as Ernesto Falta

Devious Maids Season 4 Recap

This season, Marisol plays the role of a confidante to Evelyn (Rebecca Wisocky), who has just undergone a significant personal transformation. Genevieve (Susan Lucci), Rosie’s new employer, is having trouble adjusting to life without Zoila’s brutally frank sense of humor, and she finds herself at odds with Rosie’s upbeat, cheerful demeanor. When Daniela (Sol Rodriguez), Carmen’s cousin’s daughter, arrives on the scene, she causes a stir with her singing career. As for Marisol, she, too, is in a new relationship that develops into a triangle with her former sweetheart, Jesse. Adrian seeks vengeance on Evelyn for abandoning him.

Devious Maids Season 5 Plot

Even if Season 5 is never broadcast, we can still have fun with some fantasy writing, shall we? What may have happened to Carmen, Rosie, Zoila, Marisol, and the rest of the girls in the group? Unpredictable turns may have occurred in any number of places, including character interactions, shocking revelations, and the show’s central mysteries.

The unfolding mystery of a fresh murder case, or the complexities of their own lives, come to mind. The show’s popularity was predicated on its ability to keep its audience on the edge of their seats, and Season 5 probably would have delivered just that.

Devious Maids Age Rating

The TV-PG rating indicates that some parents may deem the content of Devious Maids inappropriate for their young children. A lot of grown-ups would want to check it out with their kids in tow. Some parental supervision may be appropriate due to the following: the program’s subject matter; the use of provocative speech or language; the presence of occasional coarse language or sexual situations; or the presence of mild violence.

Where to watch Devious Maids?

If you can’t wait to dive into this fascinating universe, Lifetime has the perfect binge-watching solution for you. The entire four-season drama may be seen online at Lifetime.