Chicken Run 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know

Well, that didn't happen since we weren't a team back then, but imagine the fun we might have had!

Simply said, Chicken Run is a feathered gem. We all agree that this underappreciated gem from Aardman is one of the finest animated films of the 2000s. In the first movie, Ginger, a courageous hen, teams up with Rocky, a stuntman rooster, to save her pals from a fate worse than death: being baked into a pie.

We refrained from calling it egg-cellent since it is essentially a fantastic retelling of one of the finest war movies, The Great Escape, for children. Fewer than four months remain before the release of the highly anticipated Netflix sequel, and viewers are itching to find out what happens to the gang in one of the year 2023’s most talked-about films. Find out when Chicken Run 2 will be available here!

Chicken Run 2 Release Date

Aardman Animation stated in April 2018 that production on a “Chicken Run” sequel has started, some twenty years after the original film was released. Making a stop-motion film is a lengthy process, so we had to wait a long for “Dawn of the Nugget.” The good news is that on December 15, 2023, “Chicken Run 2” will be released, and we can finally see Rocky and Ginger again. You’ll have the opportunity to see the chooks’ newest outing on Netflix whenever they return to the big screen.

Chicken Run 2 Cast

In Chicken Run 2, Thandiwe Newton and Zachary Levi will take over the roles of Ginger and Rocky, respectively. The original cast members, Jane Horrocks, Imelda Staunton, and Lynn Ferguson, will be back for another round as Babs, Bunty, and Mac, respectively. Two new characters, Dr. Fry and Frizzle, will be played by Ted Lasso’s Nick Mohammed and Josie Sedgwick-Davies, respectively.

The Chicken Run 2 video also confirmed that Miranda Richardson will reprise her role as Mrs. Tweedy. That’s right, the villain from the previous film made it out alive and is now plotting to exploit the market for chicken products.

Chicken Run 2 Plot

The events of Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget take place a year or two later. Ginger believes she has found her paradise on an uninhabited island, safe from the perils brought by humans and their passion for growing chickens for food, after she and her brood narrowly escaped Tweedy’s farm.

Ginger’s happily ever after seems to be complete when she and Rocky give birth to a daughter they’ve named Molly. However, all chickens on the mainland are in danger of extinction due to a new danger. It’s a new and perilous assignment that threatens Ginger and the flock’s hard-won independence. They need to break into Tweedy’s farm right now!

Melisha Tweedy, also known as Mrs. Tweedy, Ginger’s sworn enemy, has returned, causing a commotion. Mrs. Tweedy has reinvented herself as a Bond villain fit for the modern age of fowl play.

Chicken Run 2 Crew

Sam Fell directed Chicken Run 2: Dawn of the Nugget, which Karey Kirkpatrick, John O’Farrell, and Rachel Tunnard wrote the script for. Peter Lord, Nick Park, Carla Shelley, Paul Kewley, and Karey Kirkpatrick serve as executive producers.

Chicken Run 2 Trailer

The first trailer for Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, a sequel to the 2000 claymation film, has been released on Netflix. Thandiwe Newton, who plays Ginger, leads a new voice cast that also includes Zachary Levi as Rocky and Bella Ramsey, who played Molly in The Last of Us. In contrast to the previous film, this trailer follows Ginger and Rocky as they go on a quest to break into a chicken farm.

The chickens are as determined as ever to break into the high-security farm, despite some people’s skepticism that Ginger can accomplish her latest mission (played by Miranda Richardson) until they run into Mrs. Tweedy again.

Where to watch Chicken Run?

“Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget” will premiere for the first time in December 2023. The viewer may benefit from a refresher on the characters, incidents, and circumstances of the “Chicken Run” world since 23 years separate the release of the first film from its immediate sequel. The original from 2000 may be seen on Peacock Premium right now. As of this writing, “Chicken Run” may still be rented or purchased via services including YouTube, Vudu, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV.