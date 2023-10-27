Anohana Season 2: Release Date, Cast, and Everything We Know Far

Ten years ago, we were swept away by the beautiful story of love, healing, and friendship told in the anime series “Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day” (Ano Hi Mita Hana no Namae wo Bokutachi wa Mada Shiranai).

The story of the Tatsuyuki Nagai–directed, Mari Okada–written anime centers on a circle of friends who have drifted apart over the years but are forced to reconcile when the spirit of one of their departed members reappears one summer. With over 957,911 votes, this anime has earned an 8.31/10 on MyAnimeList and remains a fan favorite.

The first anime season was created by A-1 Pictures. Ten years after the premiere of the first season, viewers will be treated to a continuation of the narrative. Does it hint at a possible season two? The facts are as follows.

Anohana Season 2 Release Date

The first season of “AnoHana” aired from April 15, 2011, to June 24, 2011, for a total of 11 episodes. On August 21, 2013, a sequel film arrived in theaters. Unfortunately, almost every anime fails to wrap up all of its loose ends. However, “AnoHana” concludes with a bang. Some others are still hoping against hope for a new season, but it doesn’t seem probable.

Season 2 of ‘AnoHana’ is scheduled to premiere in 2023 or 2024, but that seems like a lifetime away right now. As additional information becomes available, we will add it here. If you’re a fan of the series but can’t get your hands on the manga, you can always watch the anime and catch up on the ancillary storylines.

Anohana Story

After the tragic death of sixth-grade [2] classmate Meiko “Menma” Honma in Chichibu, Saitama, the group of six friends begins to grow apart. Jinta Yadomi, the group’s leader, has become a hermit in the five years after the tragedy. She no longer interacts with other people and does not return to high school. An older-looking Menma’s ghost visits him one summer day and begs him to grant her one request before she may go on to the afterlife.

Because he is certain that he is hallucinating, he first offers very limited assistance to her. Since Menma has forgotten her request, Jinta reunites his group of former companions in the hope that they may be able to help. Everyone else in the gang follows him but with some reluctance. But things become more problematic when Jinta’s pals accuse him of being unable to move on from Menma’s death since they can’t see or hear her and think he’s hallucinating.

To establish her existence to the others, Menma appears before them. Eventually, everyone in the gang wants to take responsibility for Menma’s death, and old sentiments are resurrected. As they mature, the group faces challenges as they strive to support Menma’s next steps and their own personal development.

Anohana Season 2 Cast

Jinta “Jintan” Yadomi Voiced by: Miyu Irino(Japanese); Griffin Burns(English)

After Meiko’s death, the group Jinta formerly led began to drift apart. He is of average height and build for his age. He is often seen in public sporting a traditional blue pair of jeans and a red T-shirt that reads “Underground People” in Japanese.

Meiko “Menma” Honma Voiced by: Ai Kayano(Japanese); Xanthe Huynh(English)

Meiko Honma, better known by her nickname Menma, has passed away, and it is her spirit that appears to Jinta at this time.

Naruko “Anaru” Anjo Voiced by: Haruka Tomatsu(Japanese); Erica Lindbeck(English)

Naruko, an old friend of Jinta’s who also happens to be friends with Atsumu, Chiriko, Tetsudo, and Meiko, acts coldly toward Jinta in front of their other mutual friends, but she really cares for him.

Atsumu “Yukiatsu” MatsuyukiVoiced by: Takahiro Sakurai(Japanese); Ray Chase(English)

Atsumu is an attractive young man who stands tall and wears his brown hair in side-parted bangs. When he was younger, he often wore a yellow headgear with a fish insignia centered on the front.

Chiriko “Tsuruko” Tsurumi Voiced by: Saori Hayami(Japanese); Erica Mendez(English)

Chiriko, a childhood friend of Jinta, Naruko, Atsumu, Tetsudo, and Meiko, acts as the group’s silent observer and is known for her serious and rational demeanor.

Tetsudo “Poppo” HisakawaVoiced by: Takayuki Kondō(Japanese); Kaiji Tang(English)

Known to Jinta, Naruko, Atsumu, Chiriko, and Meiko since they were little. He looked up to Jinta and used words like “amazing” and “cool” to describe him all throughout their youth.