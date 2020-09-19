Demon’s Souls on PS5: all the details on the Bluepoint remake on video

Among the absolute protagonists of the PlayStation 5 Showcase aired on 16 September 2020 we find the first gameplay video of Demon’s Souls, the remake of the work by FromSoftware by Bluepoint, the talented team now experienced in this kind of operations.

The video shown at the event allowed us to discover numerous details about the title, whose graphic goodness was not the only aspect that impressed the fans. In fact, it seems that the development team has not limited itself to re-proposing the exact same gameplay seen on the PlayStation 3 a few years ago, but has decided to add some elements such as the ability to climb over small obstacles.

Speaking of the Bluepoint game, did you know that Demon’s Souls will have ultra-fast loading on PlayStation 5 thanks to the power of the SSD? We also remind you that the game will be part of the PlayStation 5 launch line up.