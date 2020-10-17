Demon Slayer: Infinity Train, the author thanks the fans with a message

The new film of the famous Demon Slayer series, Infinity Train , has recently debuted in Japan, already recording record figures, and to thank the fans for the passion shown since the opening of pre-orders to buy tickets, the author Gotogue shared a nice message on social networks.

The smash hit by Demon Slayer, which made it one of the most followed works on the world scene in the manga and anime scene, naturally led to the production of new projects, and when the film Infinity Train was announced, and confirmed that it would be possible to view it in cinemas without restrictions due to COVID-19, the entire Japanese community has reacted extremely positively.

Wanting thank the fans for their support during such a complicated period also for the animation industry, Koyoharu Gotouge shared on his personal Twitter profile the images that you can find at the bottom of the page, with the following message: “Thanks for your help, this is Gotogue! We still have a long time before we can leave the house, and I hope you like it. the coloring book! Don’t forget to wash your hands and gargle when you are at home. “

Recall that Demon Slayer: Infinity Train recorded over 1 billion yen in one day, and we leave you to information on the new characters in the film.