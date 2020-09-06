Demon Slayer and Kaguya-sama: Here’s what would happen to a fan if they teamed up

Share it:

A year after its conclusion, Demon Slayer continues to make sparks. Merchandising is more alive than ever as Tanjiro’s shoes demonstrate. Among the shows this year there has been no one capable of replicating the same popularity, but surely those who have won the favor of the fans are there Kaguya-sama: Love is War.

The anime starring Kaguya had already shown itself in the eyes of fans with a beautiful and romantic season 1, repeated this year with an equally positive second season. In fact, there are many characters appreciated internationally, while in Italy the manga with Star Comics is about to arrive.

But what would happen if these two souls merged into one? An unknown fan tried and below we can see the fusione tra Demon Slayer e Kaguya-sama: Love is War. The result sees Kanao Tsuyuri in the role of Kaguya Shinomiya, Tanjiro Kamado in those of President Miyuki Shirogane and for this reason the title of this mash up could not be other than Kanao-sama: Love is War.

Alongside them are Zenitsu-Ishigami, Shinobu-Fujiwara and Nezuko-Iino. Their characters will surely make the Shuchiin daily adventures even more bizarre compared to those of the current student council.