Entertainment

Demon Slayer and Kaguya-sama: Here’s what would happen to a fan if they teamed up

September 6, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
1 Min Read
Share it:

A year after its conclusion, Demon Slayer continues to make sparks. Merchandising is more alive than ever as Tanjiro’s shoes demonstrate. Among the shows this year there has been no one capable of replicating the same popularity, but surely those who have won the favor of the fans are there Kaguya-sama: Love is War.

The anime starring Kaguya had already shown itself in the eyes of fans with a beautiful and romantic season 1, repeated this year with an equally positive second season. In fact, there are many characters appreciated internationally, while in Italy the manga with Star Comics is about to arrive.

But what would happen if these two souls merged into one? An unknown fan tried and below we can see the fusione tra Demon Slayer e Kaguya-sama: Love is War. The result sees Kanao Tsuyuri in the role of Kaguya Shinomiya, Tanjiro Kamado in those of President Miyuki Shirogane and for this reason the title of this mash up could not be other than Kanao-sama: Love is War.

READ:  Boruto: the synopsis of episode 159 anticipates yet another bega for Team 7

Alongside them are Zenitsu-Ishigami, Shinobu-Fujiwara and Nezuko-Iino. Their characters will surely make the Shuchiin daily adventures even more bizarre compared to those of the current student council.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.