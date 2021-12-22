December Global Holidays Boxing Day

December 26th is Boxing Day and a global holiday celebrated in many countries. It’s a day when people traditionally give Christmas gifts to each other or donate to charity. In the United States, it’s also sometimes called “St. Stephen’s Day” in honor of the Christian martyr who was stoned to death.

Many people believe that Boxing Day got its name from all the unwanted presents given to servants and the poor on the day after Christmas. Others say it comes from an old English tradition where wealthy landowners would box up food and clothing for their tenants and employees.

No matter where it came from, Boxing Day is now a time to spend with family and friends, celebrate winter traditions, and give back.

why is it called boxing day:

The United Kingdom celebrates Boxing Day on December 26th. It is very similar to the US celebration of Black Friday, although it takes place the day after instead.

Boxing Day got its name because churches would give alms boxes for people to put coins inside on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day back in medieval times. On January 1st, church officials would go around and collect all the money to use to help poor people throughout the year.

The containers that held this money were called “boxes” (today, we would probably call them “safes”). So on December 26th – which was also a holiday for most workers that allowed time off to visit family – they opened these boxes up and gave out some of what people had donated.

Nowadays, Boxing Day is mainly known as a shopping holiday. Many stores have sales that are even better than Black Friday! So if you’re looking for a good deal, be sure to check out what’s going on in the shops on December 26th.

Some people also use Boxing Day as an opportunity to get rid of all the Christmas decorations. You might see people selling their Christmas trees, ornaments, and so on. It’s kind of like a giant garage sale where everything must go!

Boxing day Australia:

Boxing Day is celebrated in Australia on December 26th, just like in the UK. It’s a day when many people return home to visit family and friends. Stores usually have sales on this day as well, so it’s a great time to do some shopping.

Some Australians also use Boxing Day as an opportunity to help those in need. For example, they might donate food or clothing to a local charity or volunteer their time at a homeless shelter. This is in keeping with the charitable spirit that Boxing Day is supposed to represent.

Boxing day Canada 2021:

Boxing day New Zealand:

