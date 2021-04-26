Day without VAT at MediaMarkt: cheaper Xiaomi mobiles, Sony TVs, MSI laptops and Roomba robot vacuum cleaners

Return to MediaMarkt on Day Without VAT. You can save VAT, by add your product to cart, on smartphones, laptops, televisions and much more. In addition, a 10 euro welcome coupon.





Dyson V11 Absolute Extra

Cordless vacuum cleaner Dyson V11 Absolute Extra for 536.33 euros (instead of 649 euros). With up to 60 minutes of autonomy and washable filter.

Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G

Smartphone 5G Xiaomi Mi 10T 128GB for 296.69 euros (instead of 359 euros). 144Hz panel, a powerful Snapdragon 865 and a huge 5,000mAh battery. In addition, we have 5G connectivity.

EOS 2000D

Canon EOS 2000D reflex camera for 412.40 (instead of 499 euros). Perfect for beginners, it includes an 18-55mm lens. It has FullHD recording and both WiFi and NFC connectivity.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4S

55-inch 4K Smart TV Xiaomi Mi TV 4S for 453.72 (instead of 549 euros). It stands out for its IPS panel manufactured by LG Display and the Android TV operating system. This will allow us to install applications such as Netflix or HBO. In addition, it has Bluetooth.

Sony KE55A8BAEP

Smart TV with Android and 55-inch OLED panel for 1,296.69 euros (instead of 1,569 euros). With 20W speakers, WiFi and Bluetooth. We can install applications such as Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video and Disney + or send content from our smartphone thanks to Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast. It is also compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant.

Redmi Note 10

Smartphone Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 of 128GB for 164.45 euros (instead of 199 euros). This new Xiaomi device stands out for its AMOLED screen, its huge 5,000mAh battery and IP53 splash resistance.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite tablet for 271.90 euros (instead of 329 euros). A 10.4-inch tablet that stands out for more than correct autonomy (7,040 mAh battery) and the S Pen included.

MSI GF63 Thin

Gaming laptop for 990.90 euros (instead of 1,199 euros). A team that mounts a 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, 1GB capacity SSD and a 4GB GeForce GTX1650 graphics. A configuration that will allow us to enjoy demanding games or applications. In addition, it has a 15.6-inch IPS FullHD panel.

LG F4DN4008N0W

LG washer dryer for 528.10 euros (instead of 639 euros). With capacity for 8kg (5kg drying) and 1,400 rpm. It has WiFi connectivity, which will allow us to control the dryer from ThinQ.

Cecotec Mambo 9590

Mambo 9590 food processor for 214.04 euros (instead of 259 euros). With built-in scale, dishwasher-safe stainless steel jug (3.3 liters) and boiling basket. It incorporates a timer of up to 12 hours.

iRobot Roomba 975

Roomba 975 robot vacuum cleaner for 395.87 euros (instead of 479 euros). With WiFi connectivity and up to 90 minutes of autonomy. Its navigation system maps your home for a more orderly and efficient cleaning.

Prices and availability may vary after publication

Other featured offers

Do not miss the rest of the featured offers today:

Free delivery, streaming movies and series, over 2 million ad-free songs, hundreds of free eBooks, and unlimited photo storage with Amazon prime. Try it free for 1 month (then € 36 / year). If you are a student, 3 months free and pay half: only 18 euros per year.

Free trial for 30 days Amazon Prime (after 36 € / year)

Unlimited access to your favorite music with Music Unlimited. More of 50 million songs in streaming, on demand and without advertising. Try it for free up to 90 days (afterwards, € 9.99 / month) and cancel whenever you want.

Try Music Unlimited free for up to 90 days (after € 9.99 / month)

Unlimited access to thousands of audiobooks with Audible. More of 90,000 titles with the narratives of José Coronado, Michelle Jenner and many more. Try it for free for 30 days (afterwards, € 9.99 / month) and cancel whenever you want.