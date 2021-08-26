Panasonic eyes on Huawei for alliance

Japan’s Panasonic stated that it is checking whether any of its products violate US restrictions on trading with Huawei.

In the previous week, the US settled Huawei on a list of companies that American firms cannot trade with except they have a license.

The limitations signal an acceleration in the US attempts to ban Huawei, which it says feigns a security risk.

Panasonic generated chaos prior to it, by arriving to declare that it had discontinued business with Huawei.

“Further Panasonic stated in an internal announcement that it has to cease activities with Huawei and its 68 affiliates that were outlawed by the US government”.

However, it further said that business procedures that were not in violation of US regulations would extend to trade regularly with Huawei.

“Panasonic will proceed to rigorously remain by the laws and regulations of the nations and territories in which we handle business,” it said.

US Government’s Blacklist

Moreover, a week back, Trump’s presidency joined Huawei – the world’s second largest smartphone producer – to its “entity list”, which outlaws the company from procuring technology from US firms without government permission.

The founder of the company, Ren Zhengfei, became outrageous with the influence of US limits on Huawei, yet early signs advise the result could be meaningful.

Well, Google has outlawed Huawei from certain upgrades to the Android operating system. It implies that the latest smartphones of the company would be losing access to some Google apps.

Further, Japan’s Softbank and KDDI the duo indicated that they will not contract Huawei’s new handsets as of now.

Also, UK’s chip maker ARM notified employees to discontinue dealings with the company, as per the outlines.