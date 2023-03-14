David Makes Man Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

David makes a man is an American drama TV show made by Academy Award-winning scriptwriter Tarell Alvin McCarney. Season 3 is the third part of the show’s third sequel.

South Florida is where the show takes place. In “David Makes Man,” the main character is a 14-year-old kid named David. He was born in a housing project, but he goes to a school for smart kids.

It shows how David tries to go get ahead and get his relatives out of poverty step by step. The show was picked for an additional season in 2019. The second season started on June 22, 2021. The first season started on August 14, 2019.

David Makes Man Season 3 Release Date

The official tv show channel hasn’t told us what will happen next with this show yet, so all humans can do is hope the imaginative plot will help the show get renewed.

The show has also been consistent with the number of episodes and when they come out. If the show is kept going, season 3 will have ten episodes and come out in the middle of 2023.

David Makes Man Season 3 Cast

The main cast of the show includes:

Akili McDowell as David

Kwame Patterson as Adult David (season 2)

Alana Arenas as Gloria, David’s and JG’s mother

Phylicia Rashad as Dr. Woods-Trap

Nathaniel Logan McIntyre as Seren

Isaiah Johnson as Sky

Ade Chike Torbert as Rayna

Jordan Bolger as Shinobi

Cayden K. Williams as JG (Jonathan Greg), David’s younger brother

Travis Coles as Mx. Elijah

Arlen Escarpeta as adult JG (season 2)

David Makes Man Season 3 Trailer

David Makes Man Season 3 Plot

In season 2, we saw David as an adult. Even though he had a hard past, he was trying to achieve success for himself.

He also ran into folks from his past, including a childhood friend he hadn’t seen in a long time. It also reminded Trisha of bad things, like how David’s attempts to comfort her only made her mad.

David finally felt free after he had a talk with Gloria as well as quit the job he thought of as slavery.

David’s journey to self-discovery, understanding himself, and remembering his past will likely be the focus of the third season. We might also find out how the remaining members of the squad will do.

The first season of “David Makes Man” is all about David’s world. David appears to have a lot of friends, jokes around at school, and tries to lead an ordinary existence, but the truth is that he lives among the most dangerous areas of the endeavor and has to protect his younger brother, JG.

When David spends the night at Serene’s house to get help with his “Where I Come From” presentation, he is impressed by the atmosphere and Serene’s family. Gloria, his mother, has to deal with rude clients, sexual harassment, a bad fall, and getting fired all in one day.

She has a new problem once she gets home and finds out that JG made trouble with the landlord by setting fire to his bed sheets.

Gloria is an alcoholic, and she has trouble with both her job and staying sober at the same time. David attempts to take the prescription pads so he can sell them and use the money to pay his rent, but Dr. Bree thinks he is doing the same thing.

Serene goes missing, and his parents say it was because of David. Even though someone dies because of the prescription medication scheme and David finds out that Raynan had something to do with Sky’s death.

David puts an end to the prescription card scheme and decides that he needs to find a way to just get rid of Desmond, Shinobi, as well as Two for good.

The second season of the show takes place years later. David is now an urban planning marketer, and JG is indeed a cop. JG is married and has a teenage daughter. Their mother, Gloria, has been clean for 15 years and runs a home for foster kids.

JG was on his way to the Ville when he tried to stop a fight and got shot in the process. He got himself to the hospital, but the doctors said he had internal bleeding that would need surgery.

David is having a dream when his mom calls and tells him to go to the hospital right away. This wakes him up from his dream.

David’s dream was indeed a flashback to his sophomore year at school when he was told constantly of how different he was from the other boys. Perhaps one of his friends then used a racial slur to make him angry, which led to a fight that got him suspended.

Even though JG’s condition is getting better, the doctors want to put him in a coma. JG is sent home from the hospital within a week or five days in a coma.

David goes to his therapy sessions again because he can’t handle things. He wants to quit, so his therapist tells him to keep going. David attempts to block the work for the environment.

For the initial time in 15 years, he visited Mr. Elijah at his home. JG and his wife seemed to be fighting, and when their daughter heard what was going on, she thought about leaving.

Just on the night of a charity event, David meets up with Serene again. David puts on a play to try to convince Joe, who is at work, to reconsider his choice of the about mall and instead build homes. Joe agrees.

JG has a hard time getting over what happened. His sister Trenise goes missing, which makes things even worse for him. Gloria, Gigi, as well as David go to the Ville to look for her.

When David gets home, he is surprised to see Trenise sitting there. Elijah and the other people who live in Ville work together to make a big change at the board meeting, which turns into an unexpected success.