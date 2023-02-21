In the Soop Friendcation Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

People are crazy about the K-pop business. For quite a while, it seems like all K-Pop fans are getting more and more interested in the personal lives of K-Pop artists.

Fans of BTS including well K-Pop artists are always wanting to know more about their favorite artists, so a specialized studio decided to make a series just for them. And In the Soop: Friendcation only finished its first season.

Fans are waiting for the next season after watching the first one. If you want to know all the latest news about In the Soop: Friendcation season 2, don’t skip any of the information in this article and read it to the end.

People are interested in the K-pop business. For quite a while, it seems like all K-Pop fans want to know more about the personal lives of K-Pop musicians. Enthusiasts of BTS and other well-known K-Pop artists are always looking for more information about their favorite artists, so a specialized studio decided to make a series just for them.

And In the Spotlight: Friendship merely finished its first season. After watching the first season, fans can’t wait for the second, and knowing what happens in In the Spotlight: Friendship is Magic season 2 is sufficient to keep them up to date.

After “BTS in the Soop,” “In the Soop Friendcation,” with BTS’s V (Kim Taehyung), Park Seo-Joon, Park Hyung-Shik, Choi Woo-Shik, as well as rapper Peakboy, is sure to be another fun ride for K-pop fans.

In the four episodes of the show, five famous friends go on a trip to the countryside of South Korea to heal. For those who don’t know, the word “scoop” in Korean means “forest.”

In the 2016 Korean historical drama “Hwarang,” V of BTS acted alongside Park Seo-Joon and Park Hyung-shik. Park Seo-Joon and Choi Woo-Shik were in the hit Korean drama “Fighting for My Way” (2017) as well as the Korean-language film “Parasite,” which won several Oscars. Kwon Sung-hwan, better known by his name “Peakboy,” asked his four friends to make a special appearance in the music video for his 2021 song “Gyopo Hairstyle.”

The SOOP: Friendcation, which stars BTS’s V, Park Seo-Joon, Choi Woo-Shik, Park Hyung-Sik, and Peakboy, has released a cute poster with the premiere dates. The new show will start on July 22, 2022. It is a spin-off of HYBE’s reality show In the SOOP.

HYBE came out first. As in SOOP with BTS, their most popular artist. After the Dynamite group did well for two seasons and got good reviews, the reality show was expanded to include SEVENTEEN, the PLEDIS Entertainment group which is now part of HYBE.

In the Soop Friendcation Season 2 Release Date

No official date has been set for Season 2 of “In the Soop: Friendcation.” Most likely, the 2nd season of the TV show In the Soop: Friendcation would then start airing in 2023. It might start on the JTBC network, just like the first season did. We will watch what happens next.

In the Soop Friendcation Season 2 Cast

The 4-part mini-series is put on by Disney, and it stars Choi Woo-Shik (Parasite, Our Beloved Summer, Time to Hunt), Park Seo-Joon (Captain Marvel 2: The Marvels, Itaewon Class), actor/singer Park Hyung-sik (Strong Woman Do Bong Soon, Suits, Juror 8), BTS’ V (Kim Taehyung), and rapper/singer/producer (known for breakthrough hit Gin Tonic, and body positivity tune, Diet).

In the Soop Friendcation Season 2 Trailer

In the Soop Friendcation Season 2 Plot

In the reality show vlog series In The Soop: Orientation, BTS band members and other stars like Park Seon Joon, Peakboy, Choi Woo-Shik, as well as BTS V go to Goseong. This series is a reality show about how BTS has been friends for ten years.

“In the Soop: Friendcation,” which will air in July, is a spin-off of “In the Soop.” It tells the story of how Park Seo-Joon, Peakboy, Choi Woo-Shik, Park Hyung-Sik, and BTS V have been friends for 10 years.

In response to an unexpected suggestion from a friend, they went on a 3, four-day trip together. During the trip, they told each other about their honest, if boring, daily lives as they are when they are apart.

Through “In the Soop: Friendcation,” a special trip for five friends who are at the top of their fields, they want to show that they were more fun when they were younger than when they were on stage.

The last season made it appear to be a lot of fun to watch. It’s possible that V came up with the concept for the exhibition after BTS said it was working with Disney+. The front will be very important to the troops. The story happens during the summer break for the actors.

But the first scene makes it seem like no one knew what was going on, while everything was already set in motion. Peakboy broke this same stunned silence by saying, “So this happened all of a sudden?” The team had also decided to stay on the gangway for several days and nights.

V, a member of the band BTS, will be their tour guide. After that, everyone decided to jump on the ice to cool off. Since V is the kind of individual who likes to enjoy life to the fullest, it wasn’t surprising that he was having a blast.

Even though it looked like a bunch of people were just having fun, it wasn’t that simple. A caption says that after the film ends, the four people will talk about how they first met.

The Wooga Team had a wonderful time talking about their initial meeting, which makes sense since they are all very busy. During this season, the audience will probably be able to see how much fun the K-Pop stars are having.