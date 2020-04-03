TV Shows

Daughter of El Piojo Herrera falls in love and conquers with her red dress

April 3, 2020
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Mishelle Herrera, daughter of Miguel "El Piojo" Herrera (technical director of America), shared in her Instagram feed a photograph of a past trip to New York City. In this image her beauty shines wearing a sensual red dress, with which she has conquered on social networks.

New York City has been severely "hit" by the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). Given all this situation, the daughter of "El Piojo" Herrera shared a photo from Times Square, "Come back please, full of NYC magic," Mishelle Herrera said in her post.

The young woman received many compliments on her publication: "you are beautiful", "beautiful", "how beautiful". One of his followers commented on his request for New York to return to normal, "there are months before that happens."

The COVID-19 pandemic is affecting certain districts of New York City, primarily Brooklyn and Queens. The death toll from coronavirus in New York City exceeded 2,000, while authorities warned that the worst is yet to come.

On the other hand, on March 18 he referred to his father as "Don chingón" on the occasion of his birthday. "I love you with all my heart, they are 52 years full of many successes and the ones we lack, you are a crack in life, the best dad and the put … master."

