Darling in the Franxx Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The science fiction anime television series Darling in the Franxx, which is also known as Dārin In Za Furankisu in Japanese, was co-produced by CloverWorks and Studio Trigger. Six months after its announcement at the Anime Expo in July 2017, Darling in the Franxx debuted on January 13, 2018.

An illustrated manga adaptation was created by Kentarou Yabuki shortly after Season 1 began. Viewers thought Season 1 was great and the show became popular fast, so fans have been eagerly awaiting news about Season 2. All the information we have on Season 2 thus far is here.

Darling in the Franxx Season 2 Renewal Status

The show has not yet been renewed for a second season, but fans have every reason to think it will be back. In 2018, Studio Trigger and CloverWorks collaborated on the launch of the program. The first season finale episode mostly caused the program to get mixed reviews and ratings from viewers and reviewers alike when it aired.

It should be noted that the first season did not conclude on a cliffhanger. The show ended on a high note, and it’s safe to assume that its makers had no intention of making a second season. The likelihood of the show’s cancellation is high.

Darling in the Franxx Season 2 Release Date

No official announcement about the premiere date or production status of Darling in the Franxx: Season 2 has been made. Also, there have been no sneak peeks or indications that the revelation is about to happen, thus the announcement of the release date might come at any moment.

As it is, Darling in the Franxx tells a whole narrative on several fronts. The producers had hoped to display more animation content, which contributed to the melancholy finish and the lack of news about the franchise’s future. Still, anime news tends to be random, so there’s always a chance.

Darling in the Franxx Story

The anime takes place in the future when artificial intelligence has almost wiped humans off the face of the earth. The secret of eternal life was found in the 21st century by a group of brilliant APE members who worked together. Having said that, there was a glitch in their study.

The ability to procreate would be lost along with immortality, forcing people to bear offspring in laboratories. This terrible group benefited much from the schism that ensued, which polarized the population between adults and children.

Earth was invaded by gigantic beasts called Klaxosaurs, as if this self-inflicted end of the world weren’t bad enough. A parasite-artificially generated human named Hiro and a half-Klaxosaur, half-human named Zero Two happen to meet paths in this other reality.

They face insurmountable odds, with thousands of people rising in opposition, but they refuse to give up hope. They take flight because they want to start a new era of human prosperity and because their feelings for one another are becoming stronger.

Darling in the Franxx Characters

While many of the hundreds of characters in Darling in the Franxx play significant roles, the show’s protagonist, Hiro, and deuteragonist, Zero Two, are the two most prominent. We have given you short descriptions of each below.

Hiro:

Hiro, the show’s protagonist, goes by the moniker “016.” He is a parasite on humans. When Hiro was a pilot in training, he was widely believed to be a genius. However, his stellar reputation quickly faded when he was unable to maintain a rhythm with his training partner.

Zero Two:

A member of an elite unit that battles the Klaxosaurs, Zero Two is a hybrid of humans and sapiens and serves as the show’s deuteragonist. Since Zero Two is known as the “Partner Killer,” she seems to be an egotistical loner who doesn’t care about other people.

Darling in the Franxx Season 2 Plot

A possible Darling, considering how the first season concluded, A new beginning would likely be necessary for Season 2 of The Franxx. At the end of the anime series, the alien hive mind VIRM’s homeworld was destroyed by Hiro and Zero Two’s sacrifice, and the Klaxosaurs retreated to Earth.

In the announcement for Franxx season 2, viewers saw the largest indication of a Darling, but the survivors help rebuild the earth. The VIRM, however, promises to return to cause another disaster. Hiro and Zero Two are both reborn a millennium later, and their rekindled friendship suggests a potential Darling in the Franxx season 2 timeline that revolves around their new lives.

Season 2 of Darling in the Franxx would have to be a prequel involving other characters or take up with Zero Two and Hiro’s reincarnations confronting a new danger or the return of the Klaxosaurs if it were to be announced. Some fans were disappointed with the conclusion, thus Darling in the Franxx may not return for a second season.

However, the show’s popularity makes a sequel very probable. The live-action anime curse must be averted if Darling in the Franxx season 2 is to follow the pattern of Cowboy Bebop on Netflix.

Darling in the Franxx Season 2: Is there enough source material?

Kentaro Yabuki’s manga, which started serializing in January 2018, is the basis for the anime. There are eight volumes of the manga so far. The manga, however, came to a close in 2022. So, there isn’t enough content for season two. Darling in the Franxx also covered the last fight scene, when Zero 2 and Hiro perished, as well as the rest of the comic. But they regenerated and met again as children.

There may not be Season 2 of Darling in the Franxx as the program followed a standard plot structure. Nevertheless, there are instances when the studio presents its storyline. In the Franxx, this may apply to Darling. Now that we’ve established one possible reality, we can go further into the first season’s climax in the next one.

Darling in the Franxx Season 2 Trailer

At this time, a sneak peek video for Darling in the Franxx Season 2 is not accessible. Nonetheless, the Darling in the Franxx season one trailer is available for your viewing pleasure right now.

Where to watch Darling in the Franxx Season 2?

Crunchyroll will probably be the only place to watch Darling in the Franxx: Season 2 when it comes out. Although the mecha anime was formerly available on both Crunchyroll and Funimation, Crunchyroll is now the exclusive streaming platform due to Funimation’s acquisition of Crunchyroll.