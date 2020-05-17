Dark Season 3 Everything you need to know

Share it:

Everything you need to know about Dark Season 3

A new season of Sci-fi thriller series Dark is coming soon. The previous two seasons get good responses and reviews from the audience and critics. The time travel plot of Dark Show is attractive for viewers. In this post, we are talking about Dark Season 3. We will update you about Dark Season 3 release date, Cast, and production details.

The Storyline of Dark Season 3

Set is designs in Germany in the city name called Winden. The child disappears strangely, and the story revolves around that incident in Dark Series. It uncovers the crazy secrets and mystery of the child. And with this incident, four families are connected. To find out that child time travel is comes into the picture, and it covers three generations. They explore the child against nature; it is affected human nature also. This conspiracy of time travel leads to create the interesting ups and downs in Dark Season 3.

The Cast of Dark Season 3

Everyone expected that the previous season cast will return in Dark Season 3. The main character of that child is confirmed. The story of the Second season where drops it indicates the return of previous season’s actors. All characters are portraying carefully because they represent three generations in Dark Series. Some addition will surely happen, but it was not declared yet.

Here, we have a list of the confirmed cast of Dark Season 3. Teenage boy Jonas will play by Louis Hoffman, Older Jonas will be played by Andreas Peitschmann; Role of young Jonas will play by Dietrich Hollinderbaumer, Lee van Acken play as the future woman, Sandra Borgmann as old Elisabeth, Carlotta von Falkenhayn as Elisabeth.

Release Date of Dark Season 3

Dark Season 3 will be premiere on 26 June 2020. Recently, officials have declared the release date news. The trailer of Dark Season 3 is not launched yet, but you have two previous seasons to watch before Season 3 premiere.

