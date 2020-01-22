         ‘Dark Justice League’: the producer of J.J. Abrams prepares new film and television projects based on the DC comic

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The 'Dark Justice League' is the never ending story. About five years ago, Guillermo del Toro was about to eat candy, including a written script, a film adaptation of the adventures of the supernatural supergroup of Detective Comics which, to anyone's surprise, ended up falling in a broken sack.

Since then, the project was changing hands, going through those of director Doug Liman, and giving blind sticks until he was converted into a decent movie of direct animation to the domestic market that ended up being a coitus interruptus if we consider the potential of the license and its protagonists.

A new attempt

But there is still hope, because according to Deadline, the people of Warner Bros. are studying the possibility of 'The Dark Justice League' returning in a television series or in a feature film for the big screen from the hand of the J.J. Abrams, Bad Robot.

As it has transpired, Hannah Minghella – director of the Bad Robot feature film division – and Ben Stephenson – director of the television division – They will meet soon with representatives of potential actors and screenwriters. These meetings will also consider what characters might have their own solo projects.

Didn't we want broth? Well, in Warner they want to give us two beautiful cups. At the moment there is no project in pre-production phase, and Abrams is not linked to the address of any of them, but I will not complain about having John Constantine, Zatanna, Madame Xanadu and company back; This time, in flesh and blood.