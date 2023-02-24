Dangerous Liaisons Season Confirmed or Canceled?

Going to break up with a loved one is one thing, but planning to have them killed is one extreme act in the annals of retaliation. A STARZ series called Dangerous Liaisons follows the lives of two once-loved birds who are now enmeshed in animosity.

The STARZ series, which was based on the book from 1782, debuted, and even before it did, it had already been renewed for a second season. The new series, written by Pierre Choderlos, addresses the themes of love, grief, betrayal, and moving on. Here is what we currently know about the STARZ show’s second season.

Starz executives have revised their decision to proceed with Dangerous Liaisons. Prior to the show’s debut, it was announced last month that the series has been renewed for a second season. Unfortunately, Deadline reports that Starz has already cancelled the show after six episodes of the first season.

Dangerous Liaisons Season 2

Fans of the programme who are hoping for a second season still have some hope since the show’s creators are apparently looking for new homes for it. Though its audience figures on Starz weren’t very outstanding, maybe it will do better elsewhere. In the crucial 18-49 demographic, it debuted with a 0.03 rating and 88,000 total viewers.

By the end of the month, the audience had decreased to 52,000 viewers and 0.02 viewers. Dangerous Liaisons was anticipated to draw the majority of its viewers from the Starz app, and although those figures haven’t been made public, they mustn’t be as high as had been anticipated.

What Does Season 2 Of Dangerous Liaisons Hold?

The cast of Dangerous Liaisons

The series’ principal actors are as follows:

Paloma Faith as Florence de Régnier, Kosar Ali as Victoire, Lesley Manville as Geneviève de Merteuil, Nathanael Saleh as Azolan, and Alice Englert as Camille. Nicholas Denton plays Pascal Valmont. Jacqueline de Montrachet is portrayed by Carice van Houten, Jean de Merteuil by Michael McElhatton, and Majordome by Hakeem Kae-Kazim.

Fisayo Akinade plays the Chevalier de Saint-Jacques, Hilton Pelser plays Gabriel Carrè, Mia Threapleton plays Rose, Lucy Cohu plays Christine de Sevigny, Maria Friedman plays Berthe, Colette Dalal Tchantcho plays Ondine de Valmont, Richard Earl plays the Duc de Lanvin, Clare Higgins plays Madame Jericho, Dimitri Gripari plays Danceny, Sarah E Bentley plays the Duchesse de Lanvin

Dangerous Liaisons Season 1 Review

Dangerous Liaison, in Decider’s opinion, is a terrific movie with a gripping tale that ought to be seen by millions of people. They claim that the television show’s plot was crafted to make it seem as if it had just begun. The actors that play the characters behave as though they are from the Middle Ages, making it exceptionally binge-worthy.

Dangerous Liaisons Won’t Move Forward at Starz

The TV show adaption for Starz was created by Harriet Warner, and it is based on the Pierre Choderlos de Laclos book of the same name. Together with Tony Krantz, Bethan Jones, Scott Huff, and Christopher Hampton, Warner and Callendar serve as executive producers. Nicholas Denton, Alice Englert, Hakeem Kae-Kazim, Hilton Pelser, Kosar Ali, Nathanael Saleh, Paloma Faith, and Maria Friedman are among the cast members of Dangerous Liaisons.

Dangerous Liaisons’ last episode will air on December 18 and will be followed by the finale episode, which will also serve as the show’s series finale if it isn’t picked up by another network, which will air on January 1 of 2023.

Is there a chance that Dangerous Liaisons Season 2 will return?

Although we cannot guarantee that the programme will return for a second season, multiple rumours say that the executive producers are looking to licence the series to other parties.

They have made the decision to withdraw from the stage. According to their reported claims, the STARZ network will not host the premiere of Dangerous Liaisons season 2. Season 2 of Dangerous Liaisons has been cancelled. Sadly, this is not simply a rumour; the news is true.

Season 1 Ratings

According to the data we have, the first season of Dangerous Liaisons had an average of 67,000 viewers and a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic. These figures are a fairly excellent indication of how a show is doing, particularly when compared to other programmes on the same channel, even if they do not take into account subsequent delayed or streamed watching.

