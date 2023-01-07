Daisy Jones & The Six Season 1 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

If there’s one thing we love much more than reading a good book, it’s watching a TV show based on a book. And the exciting new series Daisy Jones & This same Six is coming to you on Prime Video.

The new show is based on the same-named book by Taylor Jenkins Reid, who also wrote The 7 Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, which is also being made into a movie. Reese Witherspoon chose Daisy Jones & This same Six for Helen book club in 2019. Her film studio, Hey Sunshine, but also Amazon Studios then obtained the rights to either a 12-episode miniseries based on the book.

Soon, another best-selling book from the New York Times will be turned into a TV show. This is great news for book lovers who love to see their favorite characters become real. One of 2019’s finest books, Daisy Jones or the Six, will be made into a TV show. This was revealed on July 25, 2019, trying to send fans into a frenzy. The series will feature a group of well-known actors and actresses and will include a mix of insider rumors, love triangles, and nostalgia for the 1970s.

This 10-episode restricted miniseries will be made by Taylor Jenkins Reid, and Reese Witherspoon, but rather her production company. Hey Sunshine, alongside Ring of Confusion or Amazon Studios. With all the buzz about the series, now is a good time to go over everything we know about Daisy Jones as well as the Six so far. Here is a handy guide to everything humans know so far.

Amazon Prime Video published the first official photos again for the upcoming drama miniseries “Daisy Jones and the Six” on Tuesday. The show is based on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s book of the same name, and Reid is also a producer on the project.

The story is about a rock band in the 1970s that starts on the LA music scene and becomes one of the most famous bands in the world. It also looks into why the band broke up when they were at the top of their game.

Daisy Jones & The Six Release Date

After filming ended in May 2022, fans have been eager to find out when the show would come out. And luckily, Vanity Fair was there to share one: the show will be available on Amazon Prime on March 3, 2022.

Daisy Jones & The Six Cast

Riley Keough, who was in “The Terminal List,” plays the lead singer of the rock band, Daisy Jones. She is passionate and independent. (Keough also happens to be Elvis Presley’s granddaughter.) Billy Dunne, the band’s lead male singer, will be played by Sam Claflin (Me Before You, The Hunger Games). Other actors are also in the miniseries. Timothy Olyphant makes a guest appearance as Rod Reyes.

Main Cast Members

Riley Keough as Daisy Jones, the band’s lead singer

Sam Claflin as Billy Dunne, lead singer, and songwriter

Will Harrisonas Graham Dunne, guitarist, and Billy’s younger brother

Suki Waterhouseas Karen Sirko. She plays the keyboard and is in a secret relationship with Graham

Josh Whitehouse as Eddie Roundtree, bassist, and possibly based on a combination of the Loving brothers’ characters from the book

Sebastian Chacon as Warren Rhodes, drummer for the Six

Camila Morrone as Camila Dunne, Billy’s wife

Nabiyah Be as Simone Jackson, famous disco singer and Daisy’s best friend

Daisy Jones & The Six Trailer

Daisy Jones & The Six Plot

Daisy is a wildflower of a youthful woman who was born into money but doesn’t have a safe place to call home. She goes to Sunset Strip when she’s young, sneaks into clubs, does drugs with groupies, and sleeps with rock stars. And yet rock ‘n’ roll seems to be her true love, but also because she has a beautiful voice and is very attractive, she is the lead singer of a band that is on its way to becoming famous.

“Daisy Jones & The Six is just a limited musical-drama sequence based on the bestseller novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid. It tells the story of how a famous rock band rose to fame and then quickly fell apart. Throughout 1977, Daisy Jones and the Six were the most popular band in the world.

The band went from being unknown to well-known thanks to its two charismatic lead singers, Daisy Jones (Riley Keough) and Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin). Then, after a show at Soldier Field in Chicago that was sold out, people called it quits. Now, after many years, the band members have finally decided to tell the truth. This is a story about how a well-known band broke up when it was at the top of its game.”

“As I went through the book, I thought, “This story will make people happy. “This is heading to take a minute out of people’s lives,” Keough told Elle. “It’s nothing but a fun show. Daisy has problems with addiction, and sadness, but rather heartbreak, she’s also a strong, amazing woman who doesn’t care about anything. It’s freeing to play these characters, especially when you play a woman who has her freedom.

The main character in Daisy Jones & The Six is a solo singer named Daisy Jones. The story takes place in the 1970s. The want-to-be starlet finds a place for her band, This same Six, but she breaks up after they release one album. Chaos and drama follow, especially when Billy Dunne, the band’s real leader, and Daisy disagree about almost everything.

While the book is told like a true story, the story is all made up. In Witherspoon’s TV version of the book, real rock stars like Iggy Pop, Jimmy Page, and real-life “groupie” Sable Starr will be played by actors.

But in a blog post for Hello Sunshine, Jenkins-Reid stated that the relationship between Daisy but also Billy was based on the relationship between Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham.