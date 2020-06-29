Cyberpunk 2077: V holds the katana in the new images of the Street Kid

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After showing us the protagonist of Cyberpunk 2077 in Nomad version, CD Projekt RED has released another series of images that allow us to take a look at what our V might look like in its version Street Kid.

It is therefore another small preview that the developers have provided us with on one of the three possible backgrounds that we will be able to give to the main character, on the basis of which we will also have sensitive differences as regards settings and missions of the initial stages of the game. In this case we can have a small demonstration of the clothing and weapons challenged by the Street Kid, or the classic street boy who grew up among the gangs. In the images we see the male version of V holding a simple one guninstead the female counterpart has an interesting in her hands katana, weapon that we can use in the game to brutally eliminate enemies.

Before leaving to the tweet of the Polish software house, we remind you that on our pages you can read the preview of Cyberpunk 2077 by Francesco Fossetti, who had the opportunity to play the CD Projekt RED title for 4 hours.

Did you know that the Cyberpunk 2077 themed Secret Lab gaming chair is now available?