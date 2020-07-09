Cyberpunk 2077: Night City at its peak in the Westbrook neighborhood artwork

Share it:

The night city tour inaugurated by the authors of CD Projekt with the artworks of the Watson neighborhood of Cyberpunk 2077 continues with new preparatory sketches that immortalize, this time, the splendid architectural structures of the Westbrook district.

Following the directions offered by the Polish developers through the fact sheet accompanying these images, we learn that "Westbrook is considered by many to be the best place to live and have fun in Night City. If you have a lot of eddie (in reference to the Eurodollars, the ingame currency of CP2077, ed.), you will know how to spend it. Don't you have them? Well, ask for a loan and pretend you're rich, even for one night. ".

The Night City area dominated by Westbrook's futuristic arcologies will therefore provide many leisure opportunities to our intrepid alter-ego, between missions related to the main campaign and secondary activities in which to dive to evolve V's skills or, more simply, to get rich. In this regard, we recommend that you recover this article that illustrates the different icons of Night City glimpsed by the journalists who attended and participated in the latest Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay with four hours of play.

Before leaving you to the sketches that you find at the bottom of the news, we remind you that Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled for launch for the November 19 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One, and later on Google Stadia, PS5 and Xbox Series X.