Kara Keough Shares Upsetting Details About Her Newborn Son’s Birth and Death!!

It is heartbreaking to know about the untimely death of Kara Keough’s son due to the complications during childbirth. Ever since the upsetting incident, Kara Keough is opening up about the incident for the first time in an interview. Fans and supporters are mourning the death over the social media posts.

Kara Keough and Family Suffers From Unimaginable Loss

Kara Keough is taking fans that are so supportive and caring through her painful moments of unspeakable loss. The former Real Housewives of Orange Country star did open up about her tragic incident with Good Morning America. She did describe every possible thing via a video that narrates the sequential events before the sudden death of her son. Kara Keough’s baby boy namely McCoy Bosworth got in the death’s arm following the childbirth complications.

It was a little relief to know that her husband Kyle Bosworth was by her side all the time during this tragic incident. She did plan to labor at home first and then they will go to the hospital when it was the birth time. But due to the Coronavirus pandemic, it was not possible for her husband to be with her during childbirth. She did learn from the news that if a mother is suffering from any fever or Coronavirus symptoms. Then the child will be taken away from the mother for safety measurements for a few days.

It was surely terrific for Kara Keough to think of his baby separating away from her for even a minute. So they decide to give birth at home as she was having a healthy pregnancy. On 6 April, she got the information about her son’s head born real quick so he may suffer from the shoulder dystocia. After the baby was out, he was taken to the nearby hospital as his heart rate seems low.

There was surely pulse for McCoy but he did suffer from severe brain trauma for 45 minutes. Before his death, the entire family was able to spend some time with McCoy while he was on a ventilator for 72 hours in ICU. Describing such a tragic untimely death, Kara Keough was all into tears. It was unbelievably sad and fans are supporting the family with their comforting comments.

