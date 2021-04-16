My Hero Academia celebrates its 5th anniversary with other manga artists

My Hero Academia first appeared in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump as a series of manga who ventured into a new world of superheroes and villains. With its great success with fans, the franchise is now five years old and the celebration will be a great art exhibition.

Fans will not only have to wait to see the artwork of Kohei Horikoshi on display, as several other anime creators Prominent manga and manga are lending their artistic talents to highlight the characters of the universe Boku no Hero Academia.

The list of mangakas that will help the creator of My Hero Academia in the art exhibition are: Eiichiro Oda from One Piece, Gege Akutami de Jujutsu Kaisen, Yuki Tabata de Black Clover, Tite Kubo de Bleach, Masashi Kishimoto de Naruto, Yasuki Tanuki de Kagijin y Daisuke Ashihara de World Trigger.

My Hero Academy celebrates its fifth anniversary in 2021

Although the art of these prolific mangakas has yet to be revealed, this is definitely a “genius list” when it comes to some of the biggest names in the shonen anime medium.

When will the My Hero Academia exhibit be?

The Art exhibition for My Hero Academia the April 23 in JapanThen it will close its doors on June 27 and the exhibition will return to Osaka this summer. The Truth News will share all the updates to you in the future.

2021 is destined to be a big year for the Midoriya Izuku franchise, as the fifth season of the anime recently launched on the small screen and this summer will see the heroes of Class 1-A take on a new challenge in their third movie, My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission.

In addition to this, Horikoshi is currently posting the “Final Arc” on the manga pages that sees the heroes and villains making new plans after the devastating effects of the War Bow.

When will My Hero Academia end?

The creator himself has recorded that he is looking to end the story of My Hero Academia “sooner rather than later”, although there has been no release date on when this moment will come.

With this upcoming art show, it’s clear that the shonen franchise has made a huge impression on fans and anime creators alike. We remind you that you can watch the TV show on Crunchyroll and Funimation, or read the manga in the free app MANGA More.

Get the latest details from the anime world. Follow us on Google News, Facebook and Twitter to stay informed. Kill ne!