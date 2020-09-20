Cyberpunk 2077: new gameplay video on Night City gangs

As promised at the announcement of the new event dedicated to Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt has put together a video to help us familiarize ourselves with the numerous Night City gangs that we will meet while exploring the sci-fi dimension of the new blockbuster role of the authors of The Witcher.

After discovering the Night City gangs with the special signed by Alessandro Bruni, we re-immerse ourselves in the neon atmospheres of the CP2077 gigacity to meet the menacing gaze of the members of the most important gangs.

During the last Night City Wire event, the European software house finally unveiled the card with the PC requirements of Cyberpunk 2077, thus offering the opportunity for fans to understand what will be the Minimum and Recommended specifications of this ambitious action RPG in the world. open.

Before leaving you to the video above, we remind you that Cyberpunk 2077 will arrive on November 19 on PC, PS4, Xbox One and, via backwards compatibility, on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S. The game streaming version to be enjoyed on Google Stadia, on the other hand, will be available by the end of the year, while as regards the graphical update for the nextgen double version on PS5 and Xbox Series X and S will have to be patient until 2021.