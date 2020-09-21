Cyberpunk 2077: Each Life Path will affect the relationship between V and the gangs

On the sidelines of the last Night City Wire which ended with the PC requirements of Cyberpunk 2077, the guys from CD Projekt confirmed that each Life Path of V will produce effects in the relationship with the gangs, both immediately and in the medium-long term.

During an interview granted to The Gamer, the main developer of the CP2077 missions, Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz, he explained that each Life Paths will modify the relationship between V and the gangs, causing changes that the user will sensibly notice. According to the author of CD Projekt RED, each narrative path chosen for one’s alter-ego will confer advantages, disadvantages and “different reasons for interacting with gangs”.

In the interview, Tomaszkiewicz also specifies that players will not be able to affiliate with any of the Night City gangs, but will still be able to significantly alter the balance of power between the different gangs that will compete for dominance of the neighborhoods in which is divided the gigalopoli sci-fi.

To get a clearer picture of the situation, we just have to wait until November 19 and immerse ourselves in the atmosphere of Cyberpunk 2077 on PC, PS4, Xbox One and, in backward compatibility, on PS5 and Xbox Series X and S. In the meantime, we leave you to our latest in-depth study on Cyberpunk 2077 and the story of Night City signed by Giulia Martino, with many food for thought on the most charismatic figures and the most representative events of the futuristic metropolis conceived by Mike Pondsmith.