Cyberpunk 2077 and the power of Ray Tracing: new screenshots from NVIDIA

During the virtual event dedicated to the new CD title Projekt RED, support for NVIDIA DLSS 2.0 for Cyberpunk 2077 was once again reaffirmed.

At the same time, new and more detailed details related to the application of the technology were offered Ray Tracing within the GDR. The center pins of the experience will be offered by four elements specific, each of which was illustrated by one specific screenshot taken from Cyberpunk 2077, which you can view at the bottom:

Ray-Traced Diffuse Illumination: technology allows to transform the rendering of lighting offered by natural light sources, for an incredibly realistic effect in the way the sun and moon rays are reflected on the surfaces. The reference image features an abandoned warehouse or warehouse area;

Ray-Traced Reflections: technology purely dedicated to the rendering of reflections on different types of surface, from opaque to metal or glass composites. The reference image is the interior of a diner;

Ray-Traced Ambient Occlusion: technology that aims to make the effects of light and shadow generated by ambient lighting realistic. The reference image features a small warehouse;

Ray-Traced Shadows: dynamic shadows generated by the moon and sun will be rendered within the game, thanks to a technology capable of calculating light intensity, diffusion of the same through the clouds and much more. The reference image frames a building in Night City on a cloudy day:

What do you think? For more details on the title, we would like to point out that on the Everyeye pages you will find a rich try of Cyberpunk 2077, edited by our Francesco Fossetti.