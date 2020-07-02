Cyberpunk 2077 and background Body: V is presented in the Corporate version

Share it:

These days, the development team of Cyberpunk 2077 it is certainly not skimping on information and new details on the expected role-play production.

Simultaneously with the transmission of the streaming event aimed at presenting the gameplay that awaits the player in the streets of Night City, Everyeye's editorial team was able to share his first impressions of the expected title, explained in the Cyberpunk 2077 test signed by our Francesco Fossetti. It was thus possible to learn that the beginning of our neon-colored adventure will be influenced by the choice of background of the protagonist V.

Specifically, the options to choose from will be three (Street Kid, Body and Nomad) and each of them will determine some substantial differences for the introductory quest of our videogame alter ego. Lately, CD Projekt RED has allowed the public to take a first look at the Street Kid version of V, while it is now being presented to us Coporate incarnation of the character, both in its male and female forms. The images reference for this specific version of V have been published by the game's official Twitter account. The shots, which you can view in the chirping present directly at the bottom of this news, present a decidedly more elegant and threatening version of the protagonist: what do you think?