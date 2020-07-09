Cup for Mexico: Cruz Azul qualified for the semifinals and Tigres beat Chivas with goals from Gignac

Share it:

Cruz Azul qualified for the semifinals and Tigres beat Chivas (Collage: Twitter @ TigresOficial / @CruzAzulCD)

This Wednesday the second day of the Cup for Mexico. Blue Cross keep up the good pace by beating the Toluca, while Tigers surpassed Chivas with a double from French André-Pierre Gignac.

The work of the clubs in the friendly tournament that marks the return of Mexican soccer after the pause due to the COVID-19 epidemic is increasingly evident. Machine He showed with good game that he is to compete for the championship, while the Devils are still looking for a style of play.

In the first half, the celestial presented their luxury painting with figures such as Milton Caraglio, Yoshimar Yotún and Elías Hernández. Their figures showed good control of the game, but it was until the end of the first half that they opened the scoring.

Juan Escobar scored the only goal of the match (Photo: Twitter @CruzAzulCD)

After a good combination of passes, Yotún found a hole in the Chorizo ​​defense and unloaded for the defender Juan Escobar. The Paraguayan found himself facing the goalkeeper without a mark and shot him to sing the only goal of the match.

Although in the second half the Uruguayan coach Robert Dante Siboldi switched his squad with youth, the cement workers could not increase their advantage. On the other hand, those led by José Manuel de la Torre did not find a loophole to sneak a ball into the rival goal.

In addition, the Mexicans had a numerical disadvantage. With just a few minutes on the court, Rodrigo Salinas was expelled by a stomp on Jaiber Jiménez, so the whistling Adalid Maganda showed him the red card.

With this victory, those of Cruz Azul assured their qualification to the next round (Photo: Twitter @TolucaFC)

With this victory, those of the Ferris wheel ensure their qualification to the next round. Instead, the Devils added their second loss and were eliminated from the friendly contest, leaving them with a game to play against the Pumas over the weekend.

Among the good news, both teams presented their latest reinforcements for the 2020 Apertura. Siboldi gave his compatriot minutes. Jose Rivero, while Alfredo Saldivar made debut in the set of Chepo de la Torre.

There was also an act in the anti-racism party. Just as it has been a trend in international football, Champion Maganda knelt before the start of the meeting as a way of supporting the movement Black Lives Matter, that started in the United States to protest against racial inequality and police brutality.

The Chivas de Guadalajara and the Tigres of UANL had an electrifying meeting (Photo: Twitter @Chivas)

As for the game that closed the day, the Chivas de Guadalajara and the UANL Tigers they had an electrifying encounter. From the beginning, both teams showed their best players.

The first to get up in the light were the cats. At minute 42, the reinforcement Leo Fernandez sent a center out to the far post so that the French striker Gignac just push the ball into the nets.

Already in the second half, Luis Fernado Tena made adjustments to the Sacred Flock to overcome the disadvantage. However, those led by Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti they continued with their good game and scored the second of the game that gave them the victory.

André-Pierre Gignac was the figure of the meeting by scoring two goals (Photo: Twitter @TigresOficial)

At 54 ′, Rafael Carioca He commanded a counterattack from midfield, evading two rojiblancos. Before entering the area, he unloaded for the Frenchman who, without being uncomfortable with the Tapatian brand, managed to avoid a shot and make the final 2-0.

With this meeting, Tigers got four points and will seek to tie his classification against the red and black of the Atlas. Instead, Chivas add three units and they play their classification against the eliminated Mazatlán FC.

