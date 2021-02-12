Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart Confirms Release Date

The highly anticipated PlayStation 5 exclusive, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, confirmed its release date as well as a pre-sale date.

After being announced as one of the great exclusive games that will seek to get the most out of the power of PlayStation 5, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart confirmed when it would be coming to the next-gen, as well as when the preview will be enabled. – Sale of what promises to be one of the great titles of this 2021.

The date chosen for its landing on PlayStation 5 is June 11, and it will do so for USD 69.99 in its standard version and USD 79.99 in the Digital Deluxe edition. It is worth noting that the game can already be pre-purchased through the PlayStation store.

In this way, the arrival of one of the first games announced for the next-gen is taking shape and preparing to live up to the expectations generated since that remembered showcase held last year.