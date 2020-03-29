         'Creep 3': Mark Duplass Announces Return of Bumhouse Factory's Brilliant Horror Found Footage

Share it:

Perhaps one of the greatest discoveries that the 2014 edition of the Sitges Festival gave us was 'Creep', Mark Duplass's hilarious and brilliant approach to found footage and to the world of serial killers, directed by the debutante Patrick Brice and written and starring both filmmakers under the wing of Blumhouse Productions.

Three years later, the duo returned to the fray with a somewhat more ambitious but equally clever sequel, which once again left the public and critics dazzled and wanting more. Today, thanks to an Instagram direct between IndieWire and Mark Duplass, we have discovered that the filmmaker already working on 'Creep 3'; Although the thing is not going as well as it should …

"We've written it twice, and none of those stories were good enough, and the reason is that we hardly did a 'Creep 2'. We were lucky to make 'Creep' so compelling considering how we did it, and I didn't want to disappoint people and launch a stupid sequel.

We decided to do 'Creep 2'. We almost killed ourselves to make the movie as good as it was. I appreciate that many people liked it, but if I'm honest I feel it wasn't as good as it could have been.

If we do a third, you had better be super inspired. We're trying and trying, but we're still not good enough to make it worthwhile, so it's costing us. It is what it is".

It won't be me who complains that Mark Duplass takes his time to rewrite as many times as 'Creep 3' is needed. The first two installments, which can be enjoyed on Netflix, were two small miracles, modest in logistics, but very lucid in creative terms, which deserve to end with one of those atypical round trilogies. Without a doubt, it has a huge challenge ahead trying to match its predecessors.