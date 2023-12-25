Creed 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

As soon as the March 3 release of the third Creed movie reaches cinemas, fans will begin planning what will be styled as Creed IV, the fourth installment in the series. Since 2015, when he was a troubled young man coming into his own and living up to his reputation, we have been along for the ride with Adonis Creed.

Adonis is a former boxing school owner who partners with Tony “Little Duke” Evers Jr. when Creed III takes up his narrative. It was clear that the situation wouldn’t persist after his reunion with his childhood buddy, Damian Anderson. The ending of Creed III might have ended the series for the renowned boxer, but we won’t reveal everything here.

That being said, Adonis’ journey is far from over. The chance of Assassin’s Creed 4 is high. Everything we have learned about the film so far is this.

Creed 4 Release Date

Producer Irwin Winkler confirmed the impending release of Assassin’s Creed 4, and he even dropped a few hints about the sequel. “We think we have a really good story,” Winkler added, highlighting the story’s quality, even if the confirmation announcement lacked plot details and a release timetable. His comment, “About a year from now, we’re going into pre-production,” also gave the impression that production might begin at some point.

Due to the Creed series’ penchant for leaving fans guessing for at least three years, Creed 4 is most likely set to debut in 2026 or late 2025, at the latest.

Creed 4 Cast

Michael B. Jordan is the only actor whose casting we can confirm for Creed 4. No one has yet revealed the whole roster. The actor has directed two of the past three films and starred in the other two. Tessa Thompson, who plays his wife, Bianca, is likely to return with him.

The fate of teenage actress Mila Davis-Kent’s Amara Creed character might hinge on the production schedule and the in-story timeframe of Creed 4.

Donnie and Bianca’s daughter may play a larger role in future films in the series, although Davis-Kent might be replaced if the filmmakers decide they want Amara to be a different age in the next installment.

Cast list for Creed 4:

Michael B Jordan as Creed

Tessa Thompson as Bianca Creed

Mila Davis-Kent as Amara Creed

Creed 3 Recap

Since Rocky IV (1985), when Viktor’s father, Ivan Drago, killed Apollo Creed, Adonis’s father, the two families have been bitter enemies. The last time we saw Adonis, he was fresh off his boxing victory against Viktor Drago.

The narrative for almost everyone ends on a positive note. Rocky makes peace with his distant relatives, Adonis accepts his family’s inheritance, and Ivan and Viktor put their differences aside to be good fathers and sons to their offspring.

The next installment in the series will probably focus on Adonis becoming a better father figure to his daughter, continuing the trend of previous parental characters in the franchise who drifted apart from their children.

Creed 4 Plot

While we don’t yet know much about Creed 4, we may infer from Jordan’s comments on growing the Creed world that the series may be shifting its emphasis away from Donnie.

Since Creed is the owner of a boxing school, several scenarios might develop based on the students who train there. In the more expansive Creed world, each of the fighters may star in their film, or the next film could focus on the gym as a whole, showing Donnie’s training of the many budding stars.

Every Hollywood movie these days is supposed to have its world, so when Jordan uses the phrase “creed-verse,” he could just be speaking the language of the industry. Creed 4 could continue the plot of Donnie’s journey. The character will undoubtedly face other trials and new obstacles in the future, and the franchise’s formula is undeniably solid.

The fourth installment in the Creed series may not need any changes, and the next Rocky film may be just another average, well-made boxing movie.

Creed 4 Trailer

As development on Assassin’s Creed 4 has not yet begun, a trailer will not be available until early 2025 at the latest. Production, including pre-production, shooting, and marketing, may go on for quite a while. All of that means a trailer won’t be coming out very soon.

Where to watch Creed 4?

You can expect Creed 4 to play entirely in theaters when it launches. After that, it will most likely follow the same digital release window plan as Creed 3 before finally making its way to Prime Video. After being bought out by Amazon, MGM’s library is now available on their streaming platform.