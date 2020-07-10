Crash Bandicoot On The Run for mobile systems is presented in video on iOS and Android

Share it:

After the advances on the arrival of Crash Bandicoot On The Run, King.com and Activision officially present the project of the new endless runner for iOS and Android mobile systems starring the most famous Peramele in the history of video games.

The new adventure of Crash Bandicoot for tablets and smartphones will see our hero face the races Battle at very high speed to save the multiverse from the evil Dr. Neo Cortex. The jungles and tropical settings of the background will be the backdrop to the latest epic of CrashWumpa Island, with many crates to be destroyed and as many obstacles to overcome.

During the adventure we will have to face celebrities such as Scorporilla, Nitrus Brio, Nina Cortex or Dingodile, receiving in exchange for rewards with which to improve their racing skills. There will also be elements for the game aesthetic customization of Crash which, once applied, will allow the user to obtain additional experience points.

The launch of Crash Bandicoot On The Run is expected soon on the App Store and Google Play: the pre-registration phase is already active and allows fans to stay updated on the timing of publication of this free-to-play title for iOS and Android mobile systems.