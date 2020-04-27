Entertainment

Cowboy Bebop: the mysterious Faye Valentine returns in a fantastic cosplay

April 26, 2020
Maria Rivera
The series of Cowboy Bebop produced by the Sunrise studio, it is often found in the rankings of the best souls and also the most recommended ones to get in touch with this immense industry, and is remembered by most fans with affection, which is sometimes found in splendid designs, fanart and even faithful cosplayers.

Returning by right to the Japanese animation classics, Cowboy Bebop, created and directed by Shinichiro Watanabe, follows the adventures of a space crew of bounty hunters, all characterized in a profoundly different way.

This variety of characters also allowed the authors to range between different themes, like loneliness, and the influence of past experiences in the lives of the protagonists. Among these, one of the most enigmatic and mysterious characters is certainly thecharming Faye Valentine, recently honored by the fan @countess_tifa, who dedicated the splendid cosplay that you find in the post at the bottom of the news.

The Faye's character is very articulate, in fact, she presents herself as an opportunistic girl, tied in a dangerous way to gambling, a perfect exponent of narcissism, and therefore ready to put herself always before the others. To this is added a veil of mystery concerning her past, and above all her real age, since despite having the appearance of a young woman in her 25s, she is 77.

We also recall that Netflix has announced a live action remake of Cowboy Bebop, and that Faye and Spike have obtained two splendid action figures.

