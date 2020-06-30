Coronavirus in Colombian soccer: Atlético Nacional registered the first positive cases

Share it:

Atlético Nacional has detected two positive cases of COVID-19 in its tests (@nacionaloficial)

He National Athletic from Medellín, the most successful soccer team in Colombia, reported this Monday on positive to COVID-19 of two club workers At a time when coffee football waits to return to the arena.

The purslane they did not specify who was infected with the virus although they claimed that the detection occurred after make 57 tests to athletes, coaching staff and administrative staff.

"A total of 57 people were examined, finding two positive cases to which they are being managed according to the most rigorous standards of the current sanitary norm. Both cases remain asymptomatic and are being continuously monitored, in condition of strict isolation in their places of residence, while the epidemiological fences corresponding to the protocols designed for this purpose are carried out ”, they reported from the club.

Atlético Nacional players celebrating a goal during a Copa Sudamericana match. (EFE)



The club twice champion of the Libertadores Cup carried out the test for "ensure sanitary conditions " of their workers, just as Colombian clubs debate the return of the national tournament: the Opening Tournament The Colombian was suspended on March 13 and it has not yet been defined what the resumption will be like.

It's about the first cases of contagion in a soccer team in Colombia Since the first case of coronavirus was detected in the country, the 6th of March.

Although they obtained the official endorsement for resume individual training from June 8 with a view to resuming competition in August, no team has returned to collective activities after delays involving to the sanitary protocol that the government demands.

Clubs have lobbied the government to resume the competition as soon as possible due to the serious economic effects of the involuntary pause that came as a result of the coronavirus.

With 50 million inhabitants, Colombia reports 95,000 infections and more than 3,200 deaths from COVID-19. Two thirds of the total infections and deaths occurred in June amid the relaxation of the national confinement imposed on March 25.

(With information from Agencies)

