Control: Digital Deluxe becomes Ultimate Edition, but this is a mistake

From the pages of the ResetEra forum we learn that several Control buyers have seen their Digital Deluxe edition updated in Control Ultimate Edition, the new version announced in mid-August by 505 Games and ended up at the center of the controversy for the exclusive nextgen upgrade.

The well-known videogame forum is in fact collecting the testimony of many users who have witnessed the “surprise transformation” of their copy of Control Digital Deluxe, including the base game and expansions related to the Season Pass, in the Ultimate Edition, the only version that will guarantee thefree access all’Control graphic update per PlayStation 5 e Xbox Series S e X.

The upgrade to the Ultimate Edition, however, was promptly revoked by 505 Games: apparently, it would have been a mistake made by the publisher of Control in the management of the digital licenses of the owners of the current version of the metroidvania of Remedy Entertainment and the related Season Pass. The plans illustrated by the Italian publisher at the announcement of the new edition of Control have therefore not changed.

Control Ultimate Edition is available since August 27 on Steam and since yesterday, Thursday 10 September, on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Epic Games Store in digital delivery, while for the packaged versions it will be necessary to wait until the end of 2020. Buyers of the original version of Control, with or without the Season Pass, will still be able to play the title and related DLC on PS5 and Xbox Series X and S, but “only” through backwards compatibility.