Control: AWE expansion will resolve doubts of Alan Wake’s argument

May 19, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
The next expansion of Control, AWE, will further explore the game’s link to Alan Wake and provide answers for players who “They did not understand what happened.”.

Speaking to Game Informer, Remedy’s creative director and screenwriter Sam Lake has said that we can expect to learn much more about the Federal Bureau of Control investigation into the Bright Falls incident by playing through AWE.

“We have an opportunity to look back on what happened at Alan Wake and how the Federal Office sees it,” Lake said. “Well, there was an otherworldly event that took place in Bright Falls and suddenly they have this terminology. We have people who say, ‘I loved Alan Wake, but I didn’t quite understand what happened, and now I played Control and I understand what happened at Alan Wake! “.

Lake confirmed that AWE will definitely explore the events of Alan Wake. “I can say that you will find more information about the Office’s investigation into what happened in Alan Wake and where they are today,” he added.

Alan Wake, who launched ten years ago, has a dark conclusion. The two-part story of the DLC, The Signal and The Writer, helped clarify and extend certain elements of the plot, but to this day many players remain confused as to what exactly happened. Now that Remedy has created a shared universe for his games, the AWE expansion offers a new opportunity to clarify what happened in the strange city of Bright Falls.

AWE will be Control’s second expansion, after The Foundation. We also know that once this expansion is released, Remedy will embark on two more next-gen games. Both, set in the same franchise. Although at the moment more data is unknown in this regard.

