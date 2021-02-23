Vivy -Fluorite Eye’s Song- anime presents a new teaser

Wit Studio continues to publish details about his new original project titled Vivy -Fluorite Eye’s Song-, on this occasion he presents us with a second conceptual teaser that together with the previous one and the ones to come, little by little, reveal the story behind it.

The video has been titled “[Watashi] ga Seigyo kara Hazureru Toki“ (When [I] Go Out of Control). By the way, the above was named after “[Watashi] ga Namae Ataerareru Toki ” (When [I] Am Given a Name), and one more will arrive on February 19 revealing more information.

At the moment, no more information about the project has been revealed, beyond who will be in charge of the story and the scripts, being like this Tappei Nagatsuki Y Eiji Umehara, author of the work and scriptwriter of the anime of Re: ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-, respectively.

The release date has been set for the month of April.